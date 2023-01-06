Captain America Trilogy Poll (2022) The first Captain America movie was something special to the MCU when it debuted in 2008 with Chris Evans behind the stars and stripes representing his country. It was a timepiece of the 1940s during WWII, making it instantly stick out like a sore thumb over its Marvel movie predecessors, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor. Captain Steve Rogers was a man out of time, with a heart of gold, and the will of an unmoving mountain and it made his MCU premiere very interesting. Coming into the MCU that already had the likes of the talkative, sarcastic, witty Tony Stark and a powerful, but another fish out of water Thor is daunting for a character like Steve, but I think the MCU handled it very well with The First Avenger and mastered it by his third film, Civil War.

