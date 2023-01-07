ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
Sunday Jan. 8 Weather Forecast

Overnight conditions will be fairly dry with small, strong isolated showers over Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater ending just before 10 p.m. Temps will cool down to below freezing tonight in the upper 20s and the low 30s as skies become partly clear overnight. Early tomorrow morning we will see VERY...
Foggy Morning

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog until noon today. Low clouds and chilly this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Dense Fog Advisory - Until Noon. Visibility below ¼ mile at times. Areas of freezing fog. Icy...
Online portal hopes to make foster parent process easier in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) is making it much easier for those interested in becoming a foster parent to apply. Beginning Jan. 9, prospective and existing caregivers can access a new online application portal that streamlines the process and features user-friendly tools. “Instead of stacks...
Superintendent addresses state of education in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- As the 2023 state Legislative Session gets under way on January 9, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal addressed the state of K-12 education in Washington. According to an Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) press release Reykdal spoke on topics of interest to policymakers, educators, students and families.
