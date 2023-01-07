Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
nbcrightnow.com
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
nbcrightnow.com
Call volumes rise to poison control centers as kids are mistaking marijuana edibles for snacks
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Cannabis edibles are often sweet or savory products that are naturally attractive to young children. Serious and sometimes life-threatening side effects can occur in children who consume cannabis edibles. Steve Lee one of the owners of Green2Go tells me Washington State has specific rules they have to...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Jan. 8 Weather Forecast
Overnight conditions will be fairly dry with small, strong isolated showers over Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater ending just before 10 p.m. Temps will cool down to below freezing tonight in the upper 20s and the low 30s as skies become partly clear overnight. Early tomorrow morning we will see VERY...
nbcrightnow.com
Foggy Morning
Areas of dense fog and freezing fog until noon today. Low clouds and chilly this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Dense Fog Advisory - Until Noon. Visibility below ¼ mile at times. Areas of freezing fog. Icy...
nbcrightnow.com
Online portal hopes to make foster parent process easier in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF) is making it much easier for those interested in becoming a foster parent to apply. Beginning Jan. 9, prospective and existing caregivers can access a new online application portal that streamlines the process and features user-friendly tools. “Instead of stacks...
nbcrightnow.com
Superintendent addresses state of education in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- As the 2023 state Legislative Session gets under way on January 9, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal addressed the state of K-12 education in Washington. According to an Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) press release Reykdal spoke on topics of interest to policymakers, educators, students and families.
nbcrightnow.com
Louisiana governor’s race 2023: What Landry vs. Schroder might look like
Two statewide elected officials appear headed for a showdown in the Louisiana governor’s race this fall, as Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he will qualify to run. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also announced he would bypass the election and will instead run to keep his current seat. The...
