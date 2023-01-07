ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum

Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty

Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Remember When John Rich Was in Lonestar?

Neither John Rich nor the remaining members of Lonestar have ever explained why Rich was fired after the band's Crazy Nights album was released. It can be assumed, however, that each party's success in the years to come justified the move. Rich appears in the band's "No News" video (notable...
