Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

The Lakers Receive Great News About MVP Contender

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a season-best five-game winning streak led by the power of LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, and others. That is quite surprising considering that they have been without Anthony Davis since right around Christmas when he went down with a stress injury in his right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington

New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
WASHINGTON, DC

