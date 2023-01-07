ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSFHX_0k6aPacZ00

For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.

As that played out, Jamal Murray lounged with courtside fans and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone appeared to be fighting off a migraine, all while the crowd loudly booed.

Fortunately for all involved, that delay wasn't nearly as long as the half-hour delay last week caused by a Robert Williams dunk.

The Nuggets cruised to a 121-108 win once play was resumed, with star Nikola Jokic posting a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to push the team to a 26-13 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Predators vs. Maple Leafs prediction: A bet on the total in the NHL Wednesday

The Nashville Predators are not done just yet. After a drab start to the NHL season, the Preds have won four games in a row and are 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests to push themselves within one point of the Edmonton Oilers (with three games in hand) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Will the Predators continue their charge up the standings? Or is this just smoke and mirrors? Predators vs. Maple Leafs prediction For most of this season the Predators have looked pedestrian. In fact, before their 7-1-2 heater, Nashville had dropped six consecutive games and looked destined to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

NFL NextGen Stats turns focus to special teams returns

Returning a kick or punt for a touchdown has never been rarer in the NFL with one coming on average every 30 games. So when there's a moment like there was Sunday when Nyheim Hines electrified the crowd in Buffalo with not one but two kickoff return scores in the same game, figuring out how it happened becomes a key question.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy