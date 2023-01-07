Read full article on original website
Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds
People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees. Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds. People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees.
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
The state water officials are monitoring the Sacramento River after it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama. The state water officials are monitoring the Sacramento River after it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday...
Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm
PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
Northern Valley Catholic Social Service to help provide donations to Berry Creek residents
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A call for help for people living in Berry Creek. Families there need tarps, propane, generators, gas and rain gear. The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service will distribute donations and Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly says people can drop items off at his office by appointment.
Monday morning weather leaves 2,500+ without power in Chico
Thousands of PG&E customers woke up without power Monday morning after the weather knocked out power in Chico. PG&E says the outage impacted 2,554 customers. The outage began at 2:16 a.m. and currently has no restoration time.
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye due to a rockslide Monday morning.
Strong winds and rain destroy tents in the city-selected homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The city-chosen homeless site off Eaton and Cohasset Road is collecting pools of rainwater. The site was chosen as an alternative location for homeless people who aren't allowed inside a shelter. But with many of them living at the site as a last resort, they're still being...
Butte County supervisors ratify local emergency
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency for extreme winter storms. The Butte County Chief Administrative Office proclaimed the emergency Thursday and local leaders made it official on Tuesday. This makes it easier to access available state assistance for recovery and county supervisors...
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
Flournoy Bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA CO., Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. Cal Fire crews...
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
A viewer sent a video to Action News Now of a bridge on Flournoy Road that compromised. A viewer sent a video to Action News Now of a bridge on Flournoy Road that compromised.
North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers
CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Farmers welcome rain, but worry about wind
CHICO, Calif. - The rain and wind have been battering orchards across Northern California. Many are very saturated with puddles, and some have even flooded. Lee Heringer that works for M&T Ranch in Chico told Action News Now that trees are enjoying all this moisture for now after being dried out for months.
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
PG&E nearly finished restoring power in Butte County, just in time for storm’s next punch
CHICO — Just before the next blast of harsh weather forecast to arrive in Northern California late Saturday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. repair crews were able to restore power to all but a tiny number of addresses in the northern Butte County. In fact, at 10:15 a.m....
Roads closed across Northern California to start work week
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed to start Monday. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes
Paradise received $60 million in federal dollars to make the Roe Road Extension Project happen. Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes. Paradise received $60 million in federal dollars to make the Roe Road Extension Project happen.
