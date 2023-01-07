ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnewsnow.com

Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds

People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees. Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds. People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees.
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama

The state water officials are monitoring the Sacramento River after it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama. The state water officials are monitoring the Sacramento River after it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm

PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning

The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County. Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye due to a rockslide Monday morning.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Strong winds and rain destroy tents in the city-selected homeless site

CHICO, Calif. - The city-chosen homeless site off Eaton and Cohasset Road is collecting pools of rainwater. The site was chosen as an alternative location for homeless people who aren't allowed inside a shelter. But with many of them living at the site as a last resort, they're still being...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County supervisors ratify local emergency

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency for extreme winter storms. The Butte County Chief Administrative Office proclaimed the emergency Thursday and local leaders made it official on Tuesday. This makes it easier to access available state assistance for recovery and county supervisors...
actionnewsnow.com

Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power

CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flournoy Bridge collapses, road closed

TEHAMA CO., Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. Cal Fire crews...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

A viewer sent a video to Action News Now of a bridge on Flournoy Road that compromised. A viewer sent a video to Action News Now of a bridge on Flournoy Road that compromised.
actionnewsnow.com

North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers

CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Farmers welcome rain, but worry about wind

CHICO, Calif. - The rain and wind have been battering orchards across Northern California. Many are very saturated with puddles, and some have even flooded. Lee Heringer that works for M&T Ranch in Chico told Action News Now that trees are enjoying all this moisture for now after being dried out for months.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
TWAIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Roads closed across Northern California to start work week

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed to start Monday. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

