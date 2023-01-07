T-Birds Pull Away From Wolves After Close First Half

Regan Brewer and Sydney Sumrok team up to strip the ball off of Black Hills' Carmen Williams during the second half of Tumwater's 42-21 win over the Wolves on Jan. 6.

At Black Hills (Tumwater)

T-BIRDS 42, WOLVES 21

Tumwater 11 4 18 9 — 42

Black Hills 7 4 3 7 — 21

Tumwater: Beebe 12, Brewer 10, Larson 10, Gjurasic 8, Simmons 2,

Black Hills: Klovas 6, Patti 5, McMahon 5, Johnson 3, Williams 2

TUMWATER — Had there been sufficient internet in the Black Hills gym Friday, there may have been some upset rumors flying around social media midway through the 2A No. 9 Tumwater girls basketball team’s rivalry game against Black Hills. But coming out of the break, the T-Birds hit their stride, running out to a 42-21 win in their return to 2A EvCo play.

The Thunderbirds led 11-2 four minutes into the game, but all of a sudden, the offense disappeared. Tumwater wouldn’t find the basket the rest of the quarter, and only added four points in the entire second quarter. So while Black Hills managed little of its own, it was still enough to go into halftime down just four, at 15-11.

“I love the way that we’re playing defense and always have been throughout the season,” Tumwater coach Nathan Buchheit said. “It’s just that we’re our own worst enemy in the sense that if the ball doesn’t go in the hole, that’s a tough night for us. But I can trust that our defense is going to be what it needs to be for us to be in games this year.”

The defense certainly did that Friday, forcing 22 turnovers. After Black Hills’ Kayla Patti hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter, the Wolves would go two entire periods — plus a bit — before hitting their next field goal, two minutes into the fourth.

With the Wolves contained completely on one end of the floor, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Thunderbirds got loose on the other, and it finally came in the third quarter. Tumwater started things off with an 8-0 run and didn’t slow down, putting up 18 points to more than double its total.

“I think the girls just did a really good job of running the floor and seeing those opportunities,” Buchheit said. “And at the end of the day, we were hitting the shots, versus not hitting the shots in the first half.”

Rotating through six players for the entire night, Black Hills just ran out of legs, and things began to snowball a bit before the Wolves could get the situation back under control.

“Unfortunately, we ran out of gas a little bit,” BH coach Herb Guscott said. “We’re down numbers, and it’s a little bit tough. It’s hard to simulate what they do in practice, because they’re such a tough team.”

Freshman Rhylee Beebe led Tumwater with 12 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Regan Brewer added 10 points and 11 rebounds — nine of which came on the offensive glass — and led the defense with six steals. Cierra Larson posted 10 points and four assists.

Ava Klovas had six points to lead Black Hills.

Black Hills will take on North Thurston in a non-league contest Monday. Tumwater will rest up for a ranked clash Tuesday, at home against No. 3 W.F. West.