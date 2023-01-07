ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax remains undefeated in PVL as back line holds strong against Twelve Bridges

In a battle of what could potentially be the top two girls soccer teams in the Pioneer Valley League, Colfax High School bested Twelve Bridges 1-0 on Friday night in Lincoln. The difference came in the 45th minute when the Falcons were able to counterattack from a Raging Rhinos corner. Sophomore Kaia Diederichs made a huge 75-yard solo run up the field before playing a perfect pass to Kaylee Fore, who slotted the ball away into the bottom corner. Diederichs is the leading goal scorer for the Falcons with 23 goals in 13 games.
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Foothill Valley League basketball preview: Can Placer dethrone Ponderosa?

Foothill Valley League basketball play starts this week with a dandy on the boys' side. Ponderosa (10-7) has won three consecutive FVL titles and last season was the last remaining undefeated boys team in the state before a stunning loss to St. Mary’s in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Little comes up big on the wrestling mat

Kelly Little is a senior on the Lincoln High wrestling team and has been performing well at 14-9 on the season, including a win over Placer High on Jan. 4. Little is one of two Fighting Zebra wrestlers who competed at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament last season, along with junior Ethan Volzer. Little wrestled in the 160-pound weight class but lost both of his matches at the Stockton event and is hoping to make it back for his senior year.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Crosstown Cup nearing; sponsorships available

To high school soccer fans in Folsom, the turn of the calendar to January means the Crosstown Cup will be here soon. The main fundraiser for both Vista del Lago and Folsom High’s soccer programs are these six games against their crosstown rivals. This year’s boys’ games will be played January 21 at Folsom High; the freshmen playing at 2 p.m., the junior varsity teams facing off at 4 p.m. and the varsity teams beginning at 6 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Ronald O. Kester

Ronald O. Kester passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lauretta Kester. He is survived by his three children, Scott Kester (Jill), Paula Petrul (Thomas) and Alan Kester (Deana). He was an excellent grandpa to his five...
NEWCASTLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found

SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The EGUSD got it right on school closures

The Elk Grove Unified School District has faced much criticism over the past few years for some of its decisions or in some cases indecision. But they made the right decision by not closing all the schools due to the storms. Other nearby districts did choose to close some or...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs

The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified School District updates list of closed schools

Dear Elk Grove Unified Families, Students, and Staff,. We first want to thank you for your patience and flexibility as we dealt with inclement weather conditions, school power outages and possible school closures. We will continue to closely monitor the forecasted storms and work with SMUD and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in order to ensure safe and accessible school campuses.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tuesday power outage affects over 2,300 Auburn-area customers

PG&E customers in the Auburn area awoke to no power Tuesday. Power went out at 4:14 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outage affected 2,122 customers in Auburn, from Fulweiler Avenue to Ophir and Baltimore roads, and North Auburn, from Enterprise Drive up to Luther Road; 46 in the area of Landis Circle and Teamtrack Road; 28 in the Stone House Road and Hoppe Lane area; 61 near Dry Creek Road on Valley Quail Lane, Squirrel Creek Place and Meadow Oaks Drive; and one in the Oak Street and Huntley Avenue area.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA

