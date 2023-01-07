Read full article on original website
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The EGUSD got it right on school closures
The Elk Grove Unified School District has faced much criticism over the past few years for some of its decisions or in some cases indecision. But they made the right decision by not closing all the schools due to the storms. Other nearby districts did choose to close some or...
Fox40
Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs
The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified closed Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary due to weather issues
The Elk Grove Unified School District posted on social that it will close Cosumnes and Dillard Elementary schools because of weather issues that could lead to flood and road closures. In the Elk Grove Unified School District, the wellness and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority....
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Unified School District updates list of closed schools
Dear Elk Grove Unified Families, Students, and Staff,. We first want to thank you for your patience and flexibility as we dealt with inclement weather conditions, school power outages and possible school closures. We will continue to closely monitor the forecasted storms and work with SMUD and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) in order to ensure safe and accessible school campuses.
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tuesday power outage affects over 2,300 Auburn-area customers
PG&E customers in the Auburn area awoke to no power Tuesday. Power went out at 4:14 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outage affected 2,122 customers in Auburn, from Fulweiler Avenue to Ophir and Baltimore roads, and North Auburn, from Enterprise Drive up to Luther Road; 46 in the area of Landis Circle and Teamtrack Road; 28 in the Stone House Road and Hoppe Lane area; 61 near Dry Creek Road on Valley Quail Lane, Squirrel Creek Place and Meadow Oaks Drive; and one in the Oak Street and Huntley Avenue area.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
KCRA.com
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
SMUD dealing with a massive power outage
If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
