Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must capitalize on turnovers, improve perimeter defense to beat Pittsburgh
After a nervy win at Boston College over the weekend, Duke returns home for a date with high-flying Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. In their season thus far, the Panthers have averaged 8.8 threes per game, accounting for a mean 26.4 points in every contest just off shots from downtown. Action behind the arc was a formidable opponent for Duke in its loss against N.C. State last week, with the Wolfpack putting up 30 of its 84 total points from threes. The Wolfpack simply kept shooting, and while percentage-wise it was solid, at 38.5%, it was really the sheer volume of 3-point attempts that meant the Research Triangle rival was able to push itself so far ahead of the Blue Devils. The problem persisted against Boston College, too, as Duke allowed 35.3% of the Eagles’ attempts from behind the arc—18 points—to make the game far closer than comfortable. To squash those potential 26-odd points from the Panthers—who are currently 4-1 in the ACC, having already taken out North Carolina as well as Virginia—the Blue Devils need to amp up their defense around the arc. Head coach Jon Scheyer clearly has no trouble putting his team upcourt; after all, Duke has been running a full-court press on and off all season. Whether it is with a stricter adherence to man over zone or simply more defensive tenacity, the Blue Devils must find a way to stop the 3-pointers that keep soaring over their heads. If the Panthers are given the opportunity to land threes, they will certainly take it, and this will mean Duke may be in serious trouble come Wednesday.
Chronicle
And one: Improvement from Whitehead, crucial free throws help Duke men's basketball down Boston College
After each Duke game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils survived a scare against Boston College to win 65-64 and grab their first away victory of the season. The Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One Player: Dariq Whitehead. Over...
Chronicle
Former Duke track and field, cross country head coach Al Buehler dies at 92
Longtime Duke track and field head and cross country coach Al Buehler died Jan. 5 at 92 years old at The Forest at Duke Retirement Community, his family announced Tuesday. A member of the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and a larger-than-life figure in Blue Devil history, Buehler spent 45 years at the school from 1955-2000.
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview
Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball falls to No. 24 following loss to N.C. State
After a pivotal week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke now at No. 24, the Blue Zone takes a look:. After scoring no baskets in its first seven minutes against N.C. State, Duke struggled to catch up in the all-around sloppy performance and fell 84-60. Later in the week, Duke redeemed itself with a nail-biting win at Boston College. The freshmen led the day, and Dariq Whitehead led with 18 points. Two clutch free throws from Kyle Filipowski with less than a minute on the clock helped seal the one-point win. The Blue Devils were favored in each of their games last week, and now, confidence in the team by basketball analysts is dwindling. Duke’s recent performance brings it eight spots down from last week to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. This upcoming week, the Blue Devils will face Pittsburgh at home before traveling to play Clemson, and they are favored to win each game.
Chronicle
Here's what to know about Duke's top five recent administrative changes
Change is abound within the Duke administration. From the University side to Duke Health leadership, there have been a handful of personnel changes in the last year. With the arrival of several incoming administrators this semester and national searches for others already underway, The Chronicle took a look at the five biggest recent administrative shifts.
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
Chronicle
Controversial ShotSpotter technology failed to notify police of New Year’s Day drive-by shooting in Durham
A controversial gunfire detection software that Durham is piloting failed to notify police after a drive-by shooting outside of a Subway restaurant in east Durham on Jan. 1. One juvenile and one adult were hospitalized with serious injuries while the other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The police have said that all victims are expected to survive.
