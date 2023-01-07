After a nervy win at Boston College over the weekend, Duke returns home for a date with high-flying Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. In their season thus far, the Panthers have averaged 8.8 threes per game, accounting for a mean 26.4 points in every contest just off shots from downtown. Action behind the arc was a formidable opponent for Duke in its loss against N.C. State last week, with the Wolfpack putting up 30 of its 84 total points from threes. The Wolfpack simply kept shooting, and while percentage-wise it was solid, at 38.5%, it was really the sheer volume of 3-point attempts that meant the Research Triangle rival was able to push itself so far ahead of the Blue Devils. The problem persisted against Boston College, too, as Duke allowed 35.3% of the Eagles’ attempts from behind the arc—18 points—to make the game far closer than comfortable. To squash those potential 26-odd points from the Panthers—who are currently 4-1 in the ACC, having already taken out North Carolina as well as Virginia—the Blue Devils need to amp up their defense around the arc. Head coach Jon Scheyer clearly has no trouble putting his team upcourt; after all, Duke has been running a full-court press on and off all season. Whether it is with a stricter adherence to man over zone or simply more defensive tenacity, the Blue Devils must find a way to stop the 3-pointers that keep soaring over their heads. If the Panthers are given the opportunity to land threes, they will certainly take it, and this will mean Duke may be in serious trouble come Wednesday.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO