5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
40 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Earns Her First No. 1 Hit
Forty years ago today, on Jan. 8, 1983, Reba McEntire earned her first No. 1 hit with "Can't Even Get the Blues." The song, McEntire's 14th single, was from her fifth studio album, Unlimited, which was released on Mercury Records. "Can't Even Get the Blues," which was written by Tom...
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty
Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Elle King’s Fiery ‘Tulsa’ Rivals the Best Country Cheating Songs [Listen]
Elle King says her new song "Tulsa" isn't what you think. "If you spell it back to front, you're gonna know what I mean," she sings during the rowdy cheating song. We'll give you a second to figure that out. In a format that's famous for a turn of phrase,...
The Judds’ Songs: 10 Essential Tracks From Their Influential Career
The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.
Song Secrets: Brantley Gilbert Says ‘Heaven by Then’ Captures His Essence
Brantley Gilbert says society may have walked off and left him, and he's okay with that. You hear that entrenched, throwback sentiment in the lyrics of his new song "Heaven by Then," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and van full of the best songwriters in Nashville. "I'm a...
Morgan Wallen Tips His Hat to Keith Whitley in an Unreleased Song [Listen]
Morgan Wallen had a little extra time during a hunting excursion on Sunday morning (Jan. 8), and so he hopped on social media to offer fans a snippet of an unreleased song with a traditional twist. "Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here's a new one," Wallen...
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne + More Line Up for Leslie Jordan Tribute Show
An all-star cast of musical and acting stars are booked to celebrate the life and career of Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry in February. Called Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, the event will feature an evening of performances and storytelling dedicated to Jordan's lasting legacy.
