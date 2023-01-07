ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022

A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
40 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Earns Her First No. 1 Hit

Forty years ago today, on Jan. 8, 1983, Reba McEntire earned her first No. 1 hit with "Can't Even Get the Blues." The song, McEntire's 14th single, was from her fifth studio album, Unlimited, which was released on Mercury Records. "Can't Even Get the Blues," which was written by Tom...
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum

Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty

Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
