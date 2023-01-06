Read full article on original website
starjournalnow.com
Forest County deputies arrest two on drug charges
A report of a man and woman fighting at a Crandon hotel landed the pair in Forest County Jail facing drug-related charges. Arrested were Thomas Owens, 29 of Fond du Lac and Amanda West, 21 of Oshkosh. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hotel Jan. 2 where they...
Hodags host final home meet
Thursday night the Hodag swim team hosted Lakeland and Antigo in their last home meet of the season. The six seniors, Eli Lundt, Jack Antonuk, Charlie Heck, Marcus O’Malley, Carter Gaber, and Daniel Gillingham were honored at the break. The Hodags won all 11 events in the double win.
RHS students of the month
December students and staff member of the month at Rhinelander High School were honored at a ceremony recently. Pictured from left, Dylan Shefveland, family and consumer science; Olin Slette, technology, engineering and manufacturing; Echo Gustafson, fine arts; Mischell Fryar, staff. In back, Gavin Denis, social studies; Charlie Heck, business/IT/marketing; Lexi Bishop, English. Not pictured, Alexander Traub, world language and Isabel Hartman, science.
Hodag basketball highlights
Both the Lakeland girls and boys basketball teams came to the Rhinelander High School gym for a double header. The girls played first against the conference leading Thunderbirds. Lakeland led throughout the game with a 46-16 lead at the half and won the game with a 77-48 score. Lakeland’s Julianna...
