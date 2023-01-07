Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
High School Basketball Highlights - January 10th
Highlights from a night of High School basketball from around the Greater Spokane League!. (Boys) West Valley 61, Clarkston 49 (Correction from incorrect score shown during highlights) (Boys) Shadle Park 47, Rogers 44. (Boys) Mt. Spokane 61, Ferris 43.
KHQ Right Now
Ranked 20th in AP poll, Gonzaga women lead the nation in foul shooting
The Gonzaga women have seen this before, and it’s almost sure to happen again. For the third time this season the Zags swept a weekend series, yet either dropped a spot in the subsequent Associated Press poll or were leapfrogged by Power 5 school. This week, the Zags remained...
KHQ Right Now
'I'm $28,000 short': Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one was...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
KHQ Right Now
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
KHQ Right Now
No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
KHQ Right Now
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for possible...
KHQ Right Now
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5' 3", 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace. If...
KHQ Right Now
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for 'unprovoked' attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park home. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with the...
Comments / 0