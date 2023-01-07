ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

High School Basketball Highlights - January 10th

Highlights from a night of High School basketball from around the Greater Spokane League!. (Boys) West Valley 61, Clarkston 49 (Correction from incorrect score shown during highlights) (Boys) Shadle Park 47, Rogers 44. (Boys) Mt. Spokane 61, Ferris 43.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy