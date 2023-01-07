Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Targeted by Scammers
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
kymkemp.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes
Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
kymkemp.com
Community Development Department Hosting ‘Form-Based Code Workshop’ January 19
The Community Development Department invites interested community members to attend the upcoming form-based code workshop on Jan. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. through Zoom. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing opportunities for the community.
kymkemp.com
‘Sup With the Supes: Sheriff’s Snazzy Water Patrol Upgrade, Quake Relief Funds–but No FEMA, Thanks for Bongio, and More
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, January 10 marks the first Supes Board meeting of the year and will get started as the Supervisors begin their New Year – at 9 a.m. This week is looking like a whopper, with the Board of Supervisors poised to cover several issues of public interest related to zoning, earthquake relief and infrastructure issues, and receive the regular department reports updating them per usual. Below is a breakdown of the agenda for the meeting.
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Arcata Wastwater Treatment Facilities Improvement Project January 18
Come join the City of Arcata and celebrate the start of Phase One of the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Facilities Improvement Project!. The much-awaited groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Plant located at Corporation Yard, 600 South G Street in Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up
The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
North Coast Journal
Dave Silverbrand Has Died
Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
kymkemp.com
Six Humboldt County Elementary Schools Recognized for Excellence
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious. 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. The award program recognizes schools for their excellent work in either closing the achievement gap...
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
kymkemp.com
Dietmar Schlottmann: ‘an exciting and adventurous life filled with travel and thrills’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. It is with great sorrow I inform you that Dietmar Schlottmann, born in...
kymkemp.com
Free Conservation Lecture hosted by Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation January 18
This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM as a hybrid event, offered both in-person and on Zoom. Chris West, Manager of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, will discuss the conservation history of the endangered California condor and provide an update on the Yurok Tribe’s reintroduction of the condor to our region in his talk entitled, “California Condor Reintroduction Update.” The event begins with a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation. The Conservation Lecture Series is sponsored by Papa & Barkley.
kymkemp.com
‘Rylee is a Happy Girl’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Rylee. I am a female, black and white German Shepherd Dog...
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
‘Clay is an Energetic Young Boy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Clay. I am a neutered male, black brindle and white German...
krcrtv.com
Bob's Footlongs holds grand opening Monday
FORTUNA, Calif. — Bob's Footlongs cracked their doors open to hungry customers on Monday. Many locals have been waiting for this Fortuna staple to open for over a year since its closure during the pandemic. The restaurant is being brought back to life by new owners, husband and wife...
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
