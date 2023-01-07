This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM as a hybrid event, offered both in-person and on Zoom. Chris West, Manager of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, will discuss the conservation history of the endangered California condor and provide an update on the Yurok Tribe’s reintroduction of the condor to our region in his talk entitled, “California Condor Reintroduction Update.” The event begins with a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation. The Conservation Lecture Series is sponsored by Papa & Barkley.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO