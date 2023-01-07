O’Fallon, Columbia post big league wins Friday night. Here’s a roundup of 9 key games
Friday night saw another full slate of boys basketball games at metro-east gyms.
Here is a brief recap of some of the key games .
O’Fallon 60, East St. Louis 58
The Panthers posted a tight victory against the Flyers in a big Southwestern Conference match-up.
With the win, O’Fallon remained in first place in the Southwestern Conferece with a 7-0 mark. The Panthers are 13-4 overall. East St. Louis, meanwhile, dropped to 9-2, 3-2.
Macaleab Rich paced the Flyers with 27 points, while Demarion Brown added 10 points.
Look ahead: The Panthers host Metro-East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, while the Flyers face Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the former Lindenwood-Belleville campus.
Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 52
Edwardsville posted a six-point victory in the key Southwestern Conference contest against the Kahoks.
The Tigers improved to 10-7 overall, 2-3 in the Southwestern Conference. The Kahoks dropped to 12-6, 2-3.
Jake Wilkinson led Collinsville with 11 points. Adam Rimar added 10 points.
Look ahead: Both teams resume league action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as Collinsville visits Alton and Edwardsville travels to Belleville West.
Alton 47, Hazelwood East 34
The Redbirds improved to 3-12 with a 47-34 non-conference victory against the Spartans.
Look ahead: The Redbirds host Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Columbia 50, Freeburg 31
The Eagles posted a 19-point league victory against the Midgets.
Columbia improved to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference. Freeburg dropped to 10-6, 3-2.
Jack Steckler led Eagles while Dylan Murphy posted 14 points. Cole Stuart paced the Midgets with 14 points and Lane Otten added 11 points.
Look ahead: Freeburg entertains Triad at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, while the Eagles host Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Breese Central 48, Wood River 38
The Cougars eased their way to a 10-point victory while improving to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference.
The Oilers dropped to 7-12, 2-3.
Look ahead: The Oilers visit Litchfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Cougars visit Okawville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Highland 51, Waterloo 45
Highland posted a six-point victory in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
HHS improved to 11-6 overall and 2-3 in league play. WHS dropped to 4-10, 0-5.
Jake Ottensmeier led Highland with 17 points, while Garrin Stone chipped in 11 points. Wyatt Fink anchored Waterloo with 21 points, while teammate Alex Stell posted 15 points.
Look ahead: Both teams resume action with non-conference games at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as Highland hosts SIUE Charter and Waterloo entertains Steeleville.
Mascoutah 55, Civic Memorial 35
The Indians coasted to a 30-point Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Mascoutah improved to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Eagles dropped to 7-8, 2-3
Jayden McCoo led the way with 15 points, while teammate Michael Fox added 12 points.
Look ahead: The Eagles travel to Staunton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Indians visit Highland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Triad 53, Jerseyville 23
The Knights rolled to a 30-point point Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
Triad improved to 11-5 overall, 4-1 in the MVC. Jerseyville dropped to 10-7, 3-2.
McGrady Noyes and Aydin Hitt led the Knights with 14 points apiece. Jake Stewart posted 12 points.
Look ahead: Triad visits Freeburg at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The Panthers host Piasa Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Gibault 53, Steeleville 39
Gibault notched a 14-point victory against the Warriors to improve to 13-3. Steeleville dropped to 7-8.
Kaden Augustine led the Hawks with 15 points, while Gavin Kesler (12 points), Kameron Hanvey (11 points) and Owen Mechler (11 points) also reached double figures.
Look ahead: The Hawks next play at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, against Valmeyer in first round action at the 59th annual Chester Invitational.
Other notables
- Granite City climbed above .500 at 9-8 with a 34-31 win against Alton Marquette. The Warriors host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
- Althoff was idle Friday night. The Crusaders — who are 6-11 overall and 0-3 in the South Seven Conference — resume action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at O’Fallon.
- Mater Dei was idle Friday night. The Knights — who are 8-6 —will visit Pinckneyville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
