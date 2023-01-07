Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenHildebran, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
qcitymetro.com
Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish to open new location near Uptown
Amidst a series of recent restaurant closings, like Lulu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood last week, one local restaurant is expanding. Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish, best known for its home-style cooking and fried chicken dinners, is set to open a new location on Dalton Avenue later this year. Michael...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pharmacy, health fair set for Friday in Mooresvillle
NC MedAssist, and the Iredell County Health Department, have partnered to provide a Mobile Free Pharmacy and Health Fair event in Iredell County, on Friday. The event will be held at First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S Church St, Mooresville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (14) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
First snow chances this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville Arts announces spring art lecture series
Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures from January through April in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.
Company fined $66K after fatal trench collapse near Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A local construction company has been fined more than $60,000 for multiple citations in connection with a trench collapse that killed one worker this past July, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. The trench collapse happened on July 5 at a construction area near...
Kings Mountain man says December power bill cost nearly as much as rent
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A father in Kings Mountain was shocked at the energy bill he received last month. Thomas Collins told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that with a family of six, he’s used to paying a lot. But last month, his bill was nearly $500. Energy...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
businesstodaync.com
New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius
Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
Statesville hospital volunteer hangs up vest after 14 years
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell Memorial Hospital is missing a familiar face after longtime volunteer Olin B. Isenhour decided it was time to hang up his vest. Isenhour, 88, of Statesville, has volunteered for over 2,600 hours in his two decades of service. Even though Isenhour loved volunteering and helping others at the hospital, he decided now was the time for that chapter to close.
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
