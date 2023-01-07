Read full article on original website
WVNews
Hunter scores 23, Ohio knocks off Ball State 76-71
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points as Ohio beat Ball State 76-71 on Tuesday night. Hunter also contributed four steals for the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 22 points while going 9 of 15 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. AJ Clayton recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Eastern girls hoops holds off Meigs, 70-61
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio (WV News) — The Eastern Lady Eagles basketball team traveled to Meigs on Monday night to take on the Lady Marauders, and the visitors came away with a 70-61 victory thanks to a high-powered offensive showing. Head coach Jay Reynolds' Lady Eagles started quick with a 10-0...
WVNews
Minutemen win two, move to 5-3 on the year
After starting the week at the .500 mark, the Minutemen showed signs of maturing as a team in two wins over Big 10 opponents as they improved their season mark to 5-3 heading into a big matchup with Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Lewis County’s boys’ basketball team...
WVNews
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia's list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle – QB, 6-2, 200, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter – LB, 6-1, 215, Denver, N.C./East Lincoln...
WVNews
Hawks' stifling defense paves way to win over Bulldogs
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — With their outside shooting not as effective as they would like, the South Harrison Hawks ratcheted up the defense to completely frustrate visiting Doddridge County on Tuesday night at the South Harrison gym. The unbeaten Hawks forced 22 turnovers and held the Bulldogs...
WVNews
LC Wrestlers compete at National Guard Duels
The Lewis County High School wrestling team headed south on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 to compete in the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals Tournament. The tournament took place in Summersville, WV at the Armory, and consisted of 25 teams including two out of state teams.
WVNews
Buccaneers use late run to pull away from Liberty, 42-31
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers overcame a slow start in the first half, using an 8-0 run over the last three minutes of the game to pull away from the Liberty Mountaineers and secure a 42-31 victory on Tuesday night. B-U coach Jason Westfall was pleased...
WVNews
Lady Patriots Varsity pick up a pair of wins
The varsity Lady Patriots picked up two more wins this week, edging by Buckhannon 40-39 and taking down Elkins 33-23. The Lady Patriots used balanced scoring, good free throw shooting, and clutch defense late to get by Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVNews
Lewis County leads Robert C. Byrd wire-to-wire despite Thomason's 36 points
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason poured in 36 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles to dig themselves out of a deep early hole as the Lewis County Minutemen left One Eagle Way with a 66-51 victory Tuesday night. “Brayden’s one...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan's first BrassFest set Sunday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its first BrassFest on Sunday. The West Virginia Brass Quintet will be featured.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan students return to campus for spring semester
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College returned to campus with new semester resolutions, expectations and anticipation in mind. WVWC students officially returned to campus on Monday and began with the first day of class for the spring semester. The first day back to class is always filled with nerves and goal setting with students trying to get a strong start.
WVNews
Wesleyan alums create state-themed NFT projecdt
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and Theta Xi fraternity brothers have joined to launch what they say will be the world’s first state-themed non-fungible token project: 1863nft. Non-fungible tokens are like limited-edition cryptocurrency with an art aspect, according to published reports.
WVNews
Lewis County Student Graduates from Glenville State University
GLENVILLE — April Hurst of Weston graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Hurst earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Field Forensics. Founded in 1872, Glenville State University is a public liberal arts university located...
WVNews
Movement in Dance, solo ballerina, teach moves to Johnson Elementary students in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before the holiday break, a pair of dance groups performed for Johnson Elementary School students in Bridgeport. “The school was blessed with a performance by Movement in Dance, a learning experience for the kids about dancing technique and the origin of ballet, and then the pre-K students had a special performance by Presley Veltri, a former student whose brothers and sisters also went here,” Principal Vicki Huffman said.
WVNews
Man's body found near Stony Road in Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A man's body was found near the Gateway Connector in Fairmont Tuesday morning, with officials believing the the man to be deceased for at least a month. Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said that at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, maintenance workers found the...
WVNews
Reading challenge to let Bridgeport (West Virginia) readers 'open your mind' while stuck indoors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Inclement weather at the beginning of 2023 might prevent many Bridgeport Public Library patrons from venturing outdoors, but library officials hope some of them might consider staying comfortable with the help of a good book. Through March 20, adults at least 18 years of...
WVNews
Judith Lee Herron
AKRON, OH — Judith Lee Herron of Weston passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Norfolk, VA on December 2, 1944, the daughter of the late George Harold and Virginia Louise Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Boswell, stepdaughter Patty Boswell, sisters Patty Riley, Janey Paugh, and brothers LaMar Smith, Tony Smith, and Scott Smith.
WVNews
Bench trial scheduled in 2021 lake death case
A bench trial has been scheduled for January 20 at 9 a.m. in the case of WV vs. Tyson Bubnar. In December 2021 Bubnar, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was charged with negligent homicide on a motorboat and four other misdemeanors in a fatal July 4, 2021, boating/tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake.
WVNews
Amanda Jean Potter
WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982, and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
