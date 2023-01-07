ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Governor Joe Lombardo declares propane delivery emergency in Nevada

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Friday night, Governor Joe Lombardo of Nevada issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in the state.

The full statement from the Press Governor's Office can be seen below.

Tonight, Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada.

Recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. These widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply. Given ongoing severe weather conditions, it is critical that Nevadans have access to adequate propane supplies.

To immediately address the propane delivery emergency ahead of more severe winter weather, Governor Lombardo has facilitated a temporary suspension of motor carrier regulations. The suspension of these regulations will expedite the propane delivery process in Nevada and help support critical state infrastructure, while ensuring the health and safety of Nevadans amidst ongoing winter storms.
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

