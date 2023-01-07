Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
WRAL
Unusually brightening star captures attention as a stellar oddity
CNN — Astronomers might have solved the mystery behind an unusually brightening star. University of Washington doctoral student Anastasios Tzanidakis and research assistant professor of astronomy James Davenport were searching for "stars behaving strangely" when they received an alert about a potential stellar oddity from the Gaia spacecraft. The...
WRAL
M&M's new packaging sparks 'culture war' outrage
CNN — M&M'S is making a statement with its latest candy pack, which features an all-female set of characters — including Purple, its newest addition. Candy maker Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green — the candy's trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package — to "celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo." The packs are currently on sale.
WRAL
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
CNN — Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus. Beginning February 1, the "Big New Yorker" is once again hitting menus nationwide for a limited time. Despite it being sold for a brief time in 1999, the extra large pizza quickly became a favorite, and fans have been asking for Pizza Hut to bring it back ever since.
MacKenzie Scott, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, finalizes second divorce
Her second husband wasn’t the full package, either. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has reportedly finalized her second divorce after a year of marriage — following a 2019 scandal that exposed how the tech tycoon had cheated on her. The 52-year-old philanthropist officially split with Dan Jewett — a chemistry teacher at her kids’ upscale private school — in court papers signed by a Washington state judge, according to TMZ. The former lovebirds got quietly hitched in March 2021, a couple of years after Bezos was busted sending sleazy selfies to then his then-mistress Lauren Sanchez, leading Scott to divorce...
