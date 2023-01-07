ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

After a Sold-Out Screening, the Clinton Street Theater Has Added Another Showing of “Cat Daddies”

Apparently, the audiences that made Kedi (the 2016 documentary about street cats in Istanbul) a staple at Portland cinemas are more than ready to come back to the movies. After selling out, the Clinton Street Theater has added yet another screening of Cat Daddies, a documentary about “a diverse group of men whose lives have been forever changed by their love of cats.”
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network

THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
Let’s go eat absurdly inexpensive Cantonese food at Fortune BBQ

Congee aficionados will have a slight sense of déjà vu visiting Fortune BBQ, a new Southeast 82nd Avenue restaurant specializing in Cantonese roast meats, noodle soups and rice porridge. That’s because Fortune owner Corina Wang spent the past 12 years delivering steaming bowls of congee and savory crullers at Kenny’s Noodle House, the Powell Boulevard destination just a couple of miles to the south.
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill

The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
