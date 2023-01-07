Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
hereisoregon.com
Toyshop Ramen to combine late-night noodles, colorful cocktails, vinyl toys in Northeast Portland
It could almost be a deleted scene from “Big,” the classic Tom Hanks comedy of accelerated development: Isaac Ocejo, a chef, toy fan and lifelong collector, is asked to open his first bar, and when it comes time to pick the theme, he pitches his business partners on … toys?
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
KATU.com
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
WWEEK
After a Sold-Out Screening, the Clinton Street Theater Has Added Another Showing of “Cat Daddies”
Apparently, the audiences that made Kedi (the 2016 documentary about street cats in Istanbul) a staple at Portland cinemas are more than ready to come back to the movies. After selling out, the Clinton Street Theater has added yet another screening of Cat Daddies, a documentary about “a diverse group of men whose lives have been forever changed by their love of cats.”
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network
THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
Let’s go eat absurdly inexpensive Cantonese food at Fortune BBQ
Congee aficionados will have a slight sense of déjà vu visiting Fortune BBQ, a new Southeast 82nd Avenue restaurant specializing in Cantonese roast meats, noodle soups and rice porridge. That’s because Fortune owner Corina Wang spent the past 12 years delivering steaming bowls of congee and savory crullers at Kenny’s Noodle House, the Powell Boulevard destination just a couple of miles to the south.
How to help hummingbirds survive winter weather
Anna's hummingbirds stay in the PNW year-round and supplement their nectar diet with insects and sap.
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
Eater
New Orleans-Inspired Pastry Shop NOLA Doughnuts Closes All of Its Portland-Area Locations
Portlanders have eaten their last la’ssants: NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-themed shop specializing in beignets and croissant-doughnut hybrids, closed all of its locations in the greater Portland area January 5, the team announced on Instagram. The owners attributed the closure to the state of the economy and burden of the pandemic.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill
The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Can’t-miss Portland restaurants to visit in 2023, according to Foodie Snitch
Portland-based social media influencer, Emily Greene, joined Everyday Northwest to share 2023's can't miss restaurants in the Rose City.
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
Living Room Theaters employees to protest, claiming unfair labor practice
Some employees at Portland’s Living Room Theaters say they are set to strike on Jan. 10 over claims of unfair labor practice, which were filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Jan. 5.
