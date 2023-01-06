Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
Half of Earth's Glaciers Will Be Gone By 2100, But We Can Still Save The Rest
Half of the Earth's glaciers, notably smaller ones, are destined to disappear by the end of the century because of climate change, but limiting global warming could save others, according to a new study. The findings, published in the journal Science on Thursday, provide the most comprehensive look so far...
Up to half of world's glaciers could disappear even if climate targets are hit, new study finds
Using new satellite data to model different climate change scenarios, researchers found that up to half of glaciers could be lost by the end of the century, even if the world's ambitious global climate targets are met.
studyfinds.org
Global meltdown: Half the glaciers worldwide doomed to melt by 2100, study warns
PITTSBURGH — Half of Earth’s mountain glaciers are doomed to melt by the end of the century, according to new projections. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University say the world is greatly underestimating the threat melting glaciers pose to the planet as global warming continues. Even under the most optimistic scenarios, glaciers globally will lose substantially more mass and contribute to more sea level rise than current predictions.
natureworldnews.com
Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher
(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
Coldest Known Place on Earth Revealed by NASA
NASA satellites recorded a low of minus 135.8 Fahrenheit. With or without the wind chill factor, better put on some layers!
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years
In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.
Multiple Earth-like planets discovered
With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
We might finally know why Earth’s north magnetic pole is moving
When you think of the North Pole’s location, you probably imagine it is the centermost point at the top of our planet. However, the North Magnetic Pole has actually been moving gradually since away from the location it was first documented back in the 1830s. Now, scientists say we may finally understand why it’s moving.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
a-z-animals.com
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow)
The 2 Largest Underwater Volcanoes on Earth (And if They’re Ready to Blow) Volcanoes are openings in the earth, specifically called vents, that release lava, small rocks called tephra, or steam onto the earth’s surface over a course of hours, days, or even weeks. On the surface of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bright green comet not seen since last ice age will be visible in January
TEMPLE, Texas — Those who happen to look up into the night sky this January and February may be able to see a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, a newly discovered comet passing through the solar system. Once-in-a-lifetime may even be an understatement, as the comet's estimated 50,000 year period means...
Comet last seen during Ice Age will be visible over WA soon. Here’s when and how to watch
Viewing this particular comet is a once in a lifetime event. Here’s how Washingtonians can see this cosmic spectacle.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
Earth closest to the Sun, greeted by coronal mass ejection
On Jan 4, 2023, our planet reached the closest point to the Sun in its orbit and is expected to be hit by the wake of a coronal mass ejection (CME) coming from the Sun, Live Science reported. A coronal mass ejection is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic...
Dead NASA satellite returns to Earth after 38 years
The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, a defunct NASA satellite that helped confirm the decline of the ozone layer, has fallen back to Earth after 38 years orbiting the planet.
Comments / 0