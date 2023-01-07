They’ve had enough. Top Republicans in Nassau County demanded Wednesday that Rep. George Santos resign from Congress, calling him a “fraud” who lied about his background, work experience, and ancestry — while opening himself up to criminal investigations and House ethics complaints. Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos had “disgraced the House of Representatives” and waged a campaign of “deceits, lies and fabrications” in order to win the vote of New York’s Third Congressional District. Santos admitted to The Post Dec. 26 that he had lied about working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, being Jewish and attending and graduating from Baruch College — with Cairo claiming Wednesday that Santos had told him he was a star on the school’s volleyball team. “He’s a national joke,” raged Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “This joke must go.” “He’s told so many lives he doesn’t know what to believe,” added Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO