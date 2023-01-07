Read full article on original website
Long Island Republicans call on NY Rep. George Santos to resign
They’ve had enough. Top Republicans in Nassau County demanded Wednesday that Rep. George Santos resign from Congress, calling him a “fraud” who lied about his background, work experience, and ancestry — while opening himself up to criminal investigations and House ethics complaints. Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos had “disgraced the House of Representatives” and waged a campaign of “deceits, lies and fabrications” in order to win the vote of New York’s Third Congressional District. Santos admitted to The Post Dec. 26 that he had lied about working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, being Jewish and attending and graduating from Baruch College — with Cairo claiming Wednesday that Santos had told him he was a star on the school’s volleyball team. “He’s a national joke,” raged Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “This joke must go.” “He’s told so many lives he doesn’t know what to believe,” added Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.
New Jersey Globe
Gopal officially launches State Senate re-election campaign
State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) formally launched his re-election campaign to the Monmouth County-based 11th legislative district this evening, kicking off an intense ten-month campaign for what may be New Jersey’s premier legislative race of 2023. “Know that I will never, ever forget you standing with me,” Gopal...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
New Jersey Globe
Amato will run for Connors’ Senate seat; Rumpf and Gove will face challenges for Ocean GOP line
Berkeley Mayor Carmen Amato will seek the open State Senate seat in the 9th legislative district, making him the prohibitive favorite to succeed retiring five-term State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey), the New Jersey Globe has confirmed from three sources with direct knowledge of Amato’s plans. Amato is expected to...
New Jersey Globe
Most N.J. Dems vote with GOP to create committee to get tough on China
New Jersey’s delegation voted 10-2 with a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives to establish a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party today, with Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) voting no. Six Democrats...
New Jersey Globe
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family flagged as suspicious
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Let’s Commit to More Investment in New Jersey’s Water Infrastructure
Access to clean water is essential, but not guaranteed. The network of pipes and systems that keep water running across New Jersey are in need of substantial upgrades. The good news is, in June of last year, Governor Phil Murphy signed a state budget that included a $300 million allocation of New Jersey’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds to water infrastructure.
