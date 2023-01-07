Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
Las Vegas-area power plant terror attack suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say. A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Rain from the helipad 2 – Jan....
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Use of force review: Police clearly announced presence before 2022 shooting death of Isaiah Williams
A report that details actions by Metro police officers in the death of 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams shows that they announced their presence clearly before entering the apartment.
Man arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon at Caesars Palace
The casino cage at Caesars Palace was robbed just after midnight on Monday morning, and Las Vegas police say they've arrested a suspect.
Man charged in downtown Las Vegas stabbing death of father of 4
Police arrested a 36-year-old man over the weekend in connection with a November murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
Nissan Kicks Driver Slams Into Parked Airplane On Freeway
After a small plane made an emergency landing with mechanical issues on a freeway in Nevada, several cars moved to another lane, but a Nissan driver managed to hit the stopped aircraft. The incident happened not far from Las Vegas, southbound on the US 95 near Red Rock Canyon, where we recently drove the McLaren Artura and Kia EV6 GT.
Man arrested after robbing Caesars casino cage
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man for attempting to rob the casino cage at Caesars palace early Monday. It’s not clear if the person arrested is connected to several other recent casino cage robberies.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
8newsnow.com
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas: sources
A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston …. A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. ‘She...
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
46-year-old man last seen driving Chevy Colorado on Thursday, police say
Police in Las Vegas are searching for 46-year-old Matthew Kemper, who is missing and considered endangered.
Man found shot in flood channel behind Las Vegas apartment complex
Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating a second homicide on Monday. They say a man was found with fatal wounds in a flood channel near an apartment complex on Topaz Street.
