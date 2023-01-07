ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Former model sentenced for fatally beating 71-year-old doctor, leaving body in abandoned car

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A woman was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of a psychiatrist whose body was found in an abandoned car. KLAS-TV reports a judge in Clark County handed Kelsey Turner the sentence Tuesday, Jan. 10, after she previously entered an Alford plea for second-degree murder for the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD

A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say. A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Rain from the helipad 2 – Jan....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man chased down street, shot to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area. Metro police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Kicks Driver Slams Into Parked Airplane On Freeway

After a small plane made an emergency landing with mechanical issues on a freeway in Nevada, several cars moved to another lane, but a Nissan driver managed to hit the stopped aircraft. The incident happened not far from Las Vegas, southbound on the US 95 near Red Rock Canyon, where we recently drove the McLaren Artura and Kia EV6 GT.
LAS VEGAS, NV

