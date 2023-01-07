ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Gopal officially launches State Senate re-election campaign

State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) formally launched his re-election campaign to the Monmouth County-based 11th legislative district this evening, kicking off an intense ten-month campaign for what may be New Jersey’s premier legislative race of 2023. “Know that I will never, ever forget you standing with me,” Gopal...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Five Democrats seeking Assembly seats in 11th district

Just over a year after they unexpectedly lost two Assembly seats in the 11th legislative district, Monmouth County Democrats are eager to try and take them back, with five candidates running for the two seats – among them one of the two legislators who lost in 2021. Former Assemblyman...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6

(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
WASHINGTON STATE

