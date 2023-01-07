Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
A local restaurant owner said he was struggling to make ends meet. Then a TikToker reviewed his food, and the impact was 'life-changing.'
Frank Steele, the owner of Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas, said he was struggling to stay afloat until TikToker Keith Lee reviewed his food.
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
Las Vegas gentlemen's club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police.
8newsnow.com
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas: sources
A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now.
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that's physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
963kklz.com
Area In Las Vegas Deemed 'Too Dangerous' For Local Business
If you don't spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it's gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it's a different story for those who are there every day.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year's resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let's make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn't be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We're lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
8newsnow.com
TAG Global Spirit Awards returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distilleries have a chance to take home some awards later this month during competitions for the best spirits. The second annual TAG Global Spirit Awards takes place in Las Vegas starting Jan. 30 at Delano Las Vegas. It's an opportunity for the public to sample and learn more about some of the featured wines and spirits and attend dinners and a fundraiser. You can get more information at this link.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday.
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:20 p.m.
Cardiologist addresses concerns after two high school students suffered cardiac arrest.
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas-area power plant terror attack suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest.
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
