ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD

A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Area In Las Vegas Deemed ‘Too Dangerous’ For Local Business

If you don’t spend a lot of time in the Downtown Las Vegas area, you might be under the impression it’s gotten better than in past years. Locals are always hearing about the efforts to refresh and revitalize the area. Sounds like it’s a different story for those who are there every day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

TAG Global Spirit Awards returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distilleries have a chance to take home some awards later this month during competitions for the best spirits. The second annual TAG Global Spirit Awards takes place in Las Vegas starting Jan. 30 at Delano Las Vegas. It’s an opportunity for the public to sample and learn more about some of the featured wines and spirits and attend dinners and a fundraiser. You can get more information at this link.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:20 p.m. Cardiologist addresses concerns after two high school …. Cardiologist addresses concerns after two high school students suffered cardiac arrest. Cardiologist addresses concerns after two high school …. 4 p.m. Local News. ‘It’s a one in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say. A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Rain from the helipad 2 – Jan....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy