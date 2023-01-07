ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Most N.J. Dems vote with GOP to create committee to get tough on China

New Jersey’s delegation voted 10-2 with a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives to establish a Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party today, with Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) voting no. Six Democrats...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
New Jersey Globe

Gopal officially launches State Senate re-election campaign

State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) formally launched his re-election campaign to the Monmouth County-based 11th legislative district this evening, kicking off an intense ten-month campaign for what may be New Jersey’s premier legislative race of 2023. “Know that I will never, ever forget you standing with me,” Gopal...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz

New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
NEW JERSEY STATE

