Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night. A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.
West Texas A&M basketball coaches react to up and down road trip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams went 1-1 this past weekend. They each hit the road and lost to Angelo State on Thursday but bounced back on Saturday with wins over UT Permian Basin. Despite the losses, team coaches seemed happy with their performances on the road trip.
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Stanton’s Cody Hogan steps down as Head Football Coach
STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPJEJ) – Cody Hogan has stepped down as the head football coach of the Stanton Buffaloes and will take a new position at Stanton ISD, according to Hogan. Hogan took over as the head coach in 2018 and Stanton went 12-40 across his five seasons at the helm. The Buffaloes are coming off […]
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
President of Midland College announces retirement
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, Midland College (MC) President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the college’s fourth president. Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his time as president, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD College & Careers Academies, a pre-kindergarten academy, two new bachelor-level degrees, the Texas A&M-Concho Engineering Academy, the Primary Care Pathway Program and a new enrollment management system. Dr. Thomas also oversaw several new building projects including renovations and upgrades to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall. Before he retires in August, two new projects will be completed—the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
Famous Friday Night Lights High School Football Star Boobie Miles Arrested
ABILENE, TX – Former Permian Panther and star from the popular movie and TV series 'Friday Night Lights' was arrested in Abilene on Thursday after he failed to register as a sex offender. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 5, 2022, James "Boobie" Miles, 52, of Odessa, was arrested...
Wayland honors James Tudman with 2022 Distinguished Award for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus. According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo. Officials […]
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
Potter County crews working to contain grass fire
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
Odessa names interim fire chief named
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After Fire Chief John Alvarez’s retirement, The City of Odessa announces the role of interim Fire Chief will be filled by current Battalion Chief Jason Cotton. Cotton will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is found. Cotton has more than 25 years of service...
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger. The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors. “Savannah held such a...
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for information on two elementary school burglaries
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for information on two burglaries at two elementary schools that are believed to be connected. According to the release, over the past weekend a suspect or suspects stole an enclosed trailer and several power tools from two different Moore County elementary school properties in Dumas and Cactus.
