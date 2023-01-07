MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, Midland College (MC) President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the college’s fourth president. Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his time as president, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD College & Careers Academies, a pre-kindergarten academy, two new bachelor-level degrees, the Texas A&M-Concho Engineering Academy, the Primary Care Pathway Program and a new enrollment management system. Dr. Thomas also oversaw several new building projects including renovations and upgrades to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall. Before he retires in August, two new projects will be completed—the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO