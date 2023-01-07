ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night. A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M basketball coaches react to up and down road trip

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams went 1-1 this past weekend. They each hit the road and lost to Angelo State on Thursday but bounced back on Saturday with wins over UT Permian Basin. Despite the losses, team coaches seemed happy with their performances on the road trip.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
AMARILLO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Stanton’s Cody Hogan steps down as Head Football Coach

STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPJEJ) – Cody Hogan has stepped down as the head football coach of the Stanton Buffaloes and will take a new position at Stanton ISD, according to Hogan. Hogan took over as the head coach in 2018 and Stanton went 12-40 across his five seasons at the helm. The Buffaloes are coming off […]
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

President of Midland College announces retirement

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, Midland College (MC) President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the college’s fourth president. Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his time as president, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD College & Careers Academies, a pre-kindergarten academy, two new bachelor-level degrees, the Texas A&M-Concho Engineering Academy, the Primary Care Pathway Program and a new enrollment management system. Dr. Thomas also oversaw several new building projects including renovations and upgrades to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall. Before he retires in August, two new projects will be completed—the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
ODESSA, TX
B93

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
KFDA

Potter County crews working to contain grass fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa names interim fire chief named

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After Fire Chief John Alvarez’s retirement, The City of Odessa announces the role of interim Fire Chief will be filled by current Battalion Chief Jason Cotton. Cotton will serve as chief until a permanent replacement is found. Cotton has more than 25 years of service...
ODESSA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger. The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors. “Savannah held such a...
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX

