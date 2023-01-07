ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Eileen Padgen
4d ago

Suspending mc regs means trucks can transport anytime of day/night as opposed to their mc regulated movement

2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com

Transportation Projects Announced During Board Meeting Will Support 413 Jobs

State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
goldrushcam.com

IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: SNOW CLOSES I-80 OVER DONNER SUMMIT

Heavy snow shuts down I-80 over Donner Summit near the Nevada-California border. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

Local state offices to close early due to the weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
WGAU

Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California

NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
Record-Courier

Snowstorm snarls traffic across region

Buckeye Road remained closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday after floodwaters not just overtopped it but streamed over into Minden’s maintenance yard. The snowstorm dissuaded county commissioners from their meetings to appoint new board members both today and Wednesday. Douglas County made some progress in opening roads, such as Centerville...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
963kklz.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
