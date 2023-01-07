Read full article on original website
Eileen Padgen
4d ago
Suspending mc regs means trucks can transport anytime of day/night as opposed to their mc regulated movement
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Transportation Projects Announced During Board Meeting Will Support 413 Jobs
State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
goldrushcam.com
IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties
January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Lombardo declares emergency, eases trucking restrictions on propane deliveries
Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.
US News and World Report
‘Parade of Cyclones’ Aimed at California Brings Threats of Flooding, Heavy Rainfall
A “parade of cyclones” aimed directly at California is expected to bring near daily record rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday. Biden Declares Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms ]. “Two major episodes of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to impact California in quick...
Lombardo's first executive orders rescind Sisolak's COVID-19 mandates, address state workforce vacancies
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed his first two executive orders this week, he announced in a tweet Friday. The first order repeals all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration, and the second directs state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person office operations by July 1.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: SNOW CLOSES I-80 OVER DONNER SUMMIT
Heavy snow shuts down I-80 over Donner Summit near the Nevada-California border. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Local state offices to close early due to the weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California
NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
2news.com
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not completely reversed the deeply rooted drought. And scientists warn that it has a long way to go to erase years of unfavorable precipitation trends and water supply overuse. CNN correspondent René Marsh reports.
Record-Courier
Snowstorm snarls traffic across region
Buckeye Road remained closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday after floodwaters not just overtopped it but streamed over into Minden’s maintenance yard. The snowstorm dissuaded county commissioners from their meetings to appoint new board members both today and Wednesday. Douglas County made some progress in opening roads, such as Centerville...
knpr
Ex-Clark County election official reflects on nearly 10 years on the job
Nearly 2 million people in Nevada are registered voters, and each of Nevada 16 counties has registrars whose job is to ensure those voters cast ballots efficiently and accurately. Most of them in some way or another has faced a scrum of voters who believe that the 2020 election was...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
