Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm
PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
actionnewsnow.com
Strong winds and rain destroy tents in the city-selected homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The city-chosen homeless site off Eaton and Cohasset Road is collecting pools of rainwater. The site was chosen as an alternative location for homeless people who aren't allowed inside a shelter. But with many of them living at the site as a last resort, they're still being...
actionnewsnow.com
Farmers welcome rain, but worry about wind
CHICO, Calif. - The rain and wind have been battering orchards across Northern California. Many are very saturated with puddles, and some have even flooded. Lee Heringer that works for M&T Ranch in Chico told Action News Now that trees are enjoying all this moisture for now after being dried out for months.
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA CO., Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm causing heavy erosion on a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - Several storms are putting a newly rebuilt section of Cohasset Road to the test. Action News Now spoke with Kris Koenig, the founder of Golden Beaver Distillery off Cohasset Road and Two Oaks Drive. Besides the erosion - Koenig says he is still dealing with the impacts...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds
People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees. Bear fire survivors grapple with flooding and strong winds. People of Berry Creek are struggling with excessive flooding and winds knocking over dead trees.
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
actionnewsnow.com
North Valley Animal Disaster Group looking for volunteers
CHICO, Calif. - The North Valley Animal Disaster Group (NVADG) is looking for volunteers with orientation and training coming up in less than two weeks. The NVADG new volunteer training at Marsh Junior High School on Humboldt Road in Chico from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA CO., Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. Cal Fire crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise just got nearly $2 million to get a life-saving evacuation route project going. Congressman Doug LaMalfa helped secure the federal $1.8 million for the town. It will all be going towards the Roe Road Extension Project. Paradise is trying to create cross-town connection...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens of roads remain closed across Northern California Wednesday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Dozens of roads remain closed Tuesday morning across Northern California. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County supervisors ratify local emergency
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency for extreme winter storms. The Butte County Chief Administrative Office proclaimed the emergency Thursday and local leaders made it official on Tuesday. This makes it easier to access available state assistance for recovery and county supervisors...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.
WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Valley Catholic Social Service to help provide donations to Berry Creek residents
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A call for help for people living in Berry Creek. Families there need tarps, propane, generators, gas and rain gear. The Northern Valley Catholic Social Service will distribute donations and Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly says people can drop items off at his office by appointment.
Comments / 1