Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
more955.com
Mitchell School Board approves departures of Graves and Culhane
On Monday, the Mitchell School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, who has been appointed by Governor Noem to be the new Education Department Secretary in South Dakota. After an executive session, the board voted to use a search firm to find Graves’ permanent replacement. Two search firms will be considered. The board itself will select an interim superintendent as soon as this week. Graves will continue to assist the district until the end of January. He had been delegating some of his responsibilities prior to his resignation. Graves, who has been superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, begins his new position in Pierre today.
more955.com
Tami Morgan, 48, Mitchell
Tami passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service on Tuesday, January 10 at Will Funeral Chapel.
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
more955.com
Davison County Commission to set 2023 wages
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM today at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell for its first meeting of 2023. The commission will set wages for county employees, elected officials, and commissioners. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
more955.com
District ‘A’ snow removal to continue in Mitchell on Monday night
The City of Mitchell Street Department will be removing snow from the streets on North Main Street from 7th Ave to Fairoaks, North and South Sanborn from the Bypass to Havens, West and East Havens from South Ohlman to the Railroad tracks by Pet Performance and then South Burr Street from East Havens St to East First St if time allows at 11:00 P.M. tonight January 9th, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
dakotanewsnow.com
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
more955.com
Mitchell School Board to discuss new superintendent hiring process
The Mitchell School Board meets today at 5:30 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The board will set the date for the joint county/school election for 2023, consider an addition to the Mitchell Technical College Faculty and Staff handbooks, and will discuss the process for potentially hiring an interim superintendent and for selecting a permanent superintendent of schools for the Mitchell School District. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2674430/Board_Member_Book_Jan_9_2023.pdf.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Police release more information on New Year’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released information on a New Year’s Day shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday southwest of Grange Avenue and 26th street. Police say there were several people at the home when some...
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls ophthalmologist becomes first to use new FDA-approved lens in cataract surgery
Sioux Falls is home to a first in cataract surgery after Dr. Vance Thompson successfully implanted a new type of lens this week. Thompson, an ophthalmologist and the founder of Vance Thompson Vision, was the first U.S. surgeon to implant the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in July.
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
Comments / 0