Tennessee State

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

By Source Staff
 4 days ago
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023.

“As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to make strategic transportation investments that prepare our state for continued success – without raising taxes or going into debt,” said Lee. “Our infrastructure plan will prepare Tennessee communities, both rural and urban, for increased economic advantages and improved mobility in the years ahead. I look forward to partnering with members of the General Assembly to solve transportation challenges.”

Lee’s plan will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, has the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges. Proposed solutions include:

·Seeking the use of public-private partnerships to allow private investment in new urban roadway infrastructure, which will allow the state to reserve funds for more rural infrastructure priorities.

· The plan for public-private partnerships will include exploring Choice Lanes, which are additional, optional lanes funded in partnership with the private sector on urban Tennessee interstates to decrease congestion and increase economic impact across the state

· Expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more quickly

“Tennessee is facing a critical juncture when it comes to transportation and mobility,” said Commissioner Eley. “Our infrastructure investments will ensure that TDOT has the tools needed to quickly deliver and maintain quality roads so that Tennesseans and commerce can move across our state, all while saving taxpayer dollars.”

Tennessee National Guard Rescues Two Hikers on Appalachian Trail

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after two hikers became stranded on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City, Tenn. The hikers were stranded in the darkness of night and surrounded by cliffs and drop offs in the area. Greene County Sheriff’s Office were first to receive the call however, they could not access the hikers, prompting the request for air support.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
TENNESSEE STATE
These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
TENNESSEE STATE
