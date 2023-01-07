ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 4 days ago
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

  • At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County.
  • Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family.
  • Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Davidson County Source

  • Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County.
  • Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month.
  • An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Joe De Leon, 21, for the November 25 fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. The church was closed at the time of the shooting.

Dickson County Source

  • The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
  • The Dickson Police Department will be hosting the City of Dickson Police Department Citizens Police Academy, Class #7, starting March 2nd, 2023.
  • The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March.

Maury County Source

  • In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe.
  • Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind.
  • Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!

Robertson County Source

  • Congratulations to SRO Deputy James “Jim” Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam! Read more.
  • What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
  • Public House, the brainchild of Chef Jessica LaVeck, owner of Italian restaurant MoliPazzo in White House, brings the feel of an English pub tucked away in a rural village to the City of Springfield. Read more.

Rutherford Source

  • With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective. Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories.
  • Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country.
  • The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues.

Sumner County Source

  • BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike.
  • On December 30th, 2022, Louis Gutierrez left his residence at around 1600-1800 hours in Gallatin, TN, and has not returned.
  • Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023).

Williamson Source

  • There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3!
  • A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.
  • Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now.

Wilson County Source

  • On December 31, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22.
  • The pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after 10 p.m. Sunday died this morning.
  • Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan.

