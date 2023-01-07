Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

A spinoff of “The Good Doctor” titled “The Good Lawyer” has received a backdoor pilot order at ABC, Variety has learned. The project was first reported as being in development in August 2022. Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman are attached to star. The episode setting up “The Good Lawyer” will air during the current sixth season of “The Good Doctor” on March 6. Per the official description of the episode, “Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder (McMann).” McMann’s character...

