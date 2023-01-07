ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Grove, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Gunter honored at Commissioner’s Court for football, volleyball titles

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers were honored at the Grayson County Courthouse for their success this season in football and volleyball. Jake Fieszel and the Gunter football team was honored for winning their third state championship. The Tigers took down Poth in Arlington to win their latest title.
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Rocky Smart named Valley View head coach

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - The Valley View Eagles have hired former Sanger coach Rocky Smart as their new head coach and athletic director. Smart has also served as the head coach at Clyde, Seymour and Nazareth. He has had playoff success at each stop. Smart replaces Curtis King, who...
VALLEY VIEW, TX
KXII.com

Former Denison star Lilly named head coach in Tennessee

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison star Brian Lilly has been named head coach at a brand new high school in Nashville, Tennessee. Lilly will take over James Lawson High School, which is will be a 5A school when it opens next year. Lilly has been the defensive coordinator at...
NASHVILLE, TN
KXII.com

The Choctaw Cultural Center takes a look in traditionally cooking methods

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Cultural Center in Calera, took a look into the past of how Choctaw ancestors cooked. Kim Hinson, Tribal Archaeologists at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said, “we’re working with a PhD student from the University of Alabama, Mike Fedoroff and he is sharing his research with us today on earth-oven technology.”
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few days before Christmas. Family said they’re heartbroken she was taken from them so soon. An active member of the choir, Kiwanis Key Club, softball team and the FBC...
LONE GROVE, OK
KXII.com

The Choctaw Nation puts on heritage day at headquarters

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -From beading, weaving, and stickball, all traditional items of the Choctaw people could be found at heritage day, held Monday at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Headquarters in Durant. Sandy Vigil, Director of Education at the Choctaw Cultural Center said, “it’s an opportunity to reconnect.”...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
DAVIS, OK
KXII.com

Sherman apartment complex catches fire again

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row. The Sherman Fire Department received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday about a smaller fire at the same apartment complex that caught fire on Monday. Fire officials said it was reported early,...
SHERMAN, TX
KOCO

Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
LONE GROVE, OK
KTEN.com

'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
DAVIS, OK
KXII.com

Antlers woman flown to hospital after crashing into semi

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Springer Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Ragina Rudder was taking exit 40 on Interstate 35 when she swerved to avoid potholes in the road and struck a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder of the exit.
ANTLERS, OK
KXII.com

Sherman apartment complex catches fire next door to elementary school

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman firefighters quickly battled flames Monday afternoon at a vacant apartment complex next door to an elementary school. “It’s kind of crazy because you never thought that was going to happen,” said Andrea Mancia, who watched fire crews drown the flames at Southgate apartments on Travis Street in Sherman Monday afternoon.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Thousands of dollars stolen from Colbert Volunteer Fire Department

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Thousands of dollars in cash goes missing from Colbert’s Volunteer Fire Department’s safe and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is stepping in. According to Fire Chief Bob Marks, $5,000 was stolen in late October or early November. But both Chief Marks and Police...
COLBERT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy