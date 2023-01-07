Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Gunter honored at Commissioner’s Court for football, volleyball titles
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers were honored at the Grayson County Courthouse for their success this season in football and volleyball. Jake Fieszel and the Gunter football team was honored for winning their third state championship. The Tigers took down Poth in Arlington to win their latest title.
KXII.com
Rocky Smart named Valley View head coach
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - The Valley View Eagles have hired former Sanger coach Rocky Smart as their new head coach and athletic director. Smart has also served as the head coach at Clyde, Seymour and Nazareth. He has had playoff success at each stop. Smart replaces Curtis King, who...
KXII.com
Former Denison star Lilly named head coach in Tennessee
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison star Brian Lilly has been named head coach at a brand new high school in Nashville, Tennessee. Lilly will take over James Lawson High School, which is will be a 5A school when it opens next year. Lilly has been the defensive coordinator at...
KXII.com
The Choctaw Cultural Center takes a look in traditionally cooking methods
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Cultural Center in Calera, took a look into the past of how Choctaw ancestors cooked. Kim Hinson, Tribal Archaeologists at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said, “we’re working with a PhD student from the University of Alabama, Mike Fedoroff and he is sharing his research with us today on earth-oven technology.”
KXII.com
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few days before Christmas. Family said they’re heartbroken she was taken from them so soon. An active member of the choir, Kiwanis Key Club, softball team and the FBC...
KXII.com
Sherman High School CTE students present career fair to Dillingham Elementary students
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s kind of really nostalgic to get to run around in the place that I used to run around and see the kids.”, said 11th grader, Audrie Sargent. Students inspiring the next generation of students. Sargent explained, “As a little kid, I knew...
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation puts on heritage day at headquarters
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -From beading, weaving, and stickball, all traditional items of the Choctaw people could be found at heritage day, held Monday at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Headquarters in Durant. Sandy Vigil, Director of Education at the Choctaw Cultural Center said, “it’s an opportunity to reconnect.”...
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
KXII.com
Sherman apartment complex catches fire again
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row. The Sherman Fire Department received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday about a smaller fire at the same apartment complex that caught fire on Monday. Fire officials said it was reported early,...
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KTEN.com
'Luxury tipis' are part of Turner Falls Park upgrades
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Davis has approved multiple projects aimed at boosting tourism at Turner Falls Park. Last year, the city's primary source of revenue welcomed more than 350,000 guests, and officials are hoping to match that in 2023. "It is a huge draw for the...
KXII.com
Antlers woman flown to hospital after crashing into semi
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Springer Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Ragina Rudder was taking exit 40 on Interstate 35 when she swerved to avoid potholes in the road and struck a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder of the exit.
KXII.com
Sherman apartment complex catches fire next door to elementary school
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman firefighters quickly battled flames Monday afternoon at a vacant apartment complex next door to an elementary school. “It’s kind of crazy because you never thought that was going to happen,” said Andrea Mancia, who watched fire crews drown the flames at Southgate apartments on Travis Street in Sherman Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Former Marlow band director sentenced to 18 months in federal prison
A former band director in Marlow has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a sexual offense involving a student.
KXII.com
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon. The call went out around 1:30 p.m. of a fire at the Southgate Apartments in the 900 block of South Travis Street. A News 12 crew at the scene reports multiple...
KXII.com
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after hitting a deputy vehicle with his own vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Daniel Everett, and while setting up a roadblock, Everett rammed into the deputies vehicle, causing injury to the deputy, and fled the scene.
KXII.com
News 12 investigates: Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association responds to a small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - As signs of growth appear along State Highway 289, so will more trucks carrying the concrete, said the president of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association, also known as TACA. TACA originally sent a statement to KXII on behalf of the industry for the investigative series...
KXII.com
Bryan County man in jail for threatening law enforcement; police say
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said he had a bomb in his house. In a Facebook post, the Bokchito Police Department said they received a call about a disturbance in the 200 block of West Norman St.
KXII.com
Thousands of dollars stolen from Colbert Volunteer Fire Department
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Thousands of dollars in cash goes missing from Colbert’s Volunteer Fire Department’s safe and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is stepping in. According to Fire Chief Bob Marks, $5,000 was stolen in late October or early November. But both Chief Marks and Police...
Comments / 0