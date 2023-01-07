Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Pottsboro boys downs Bells at home 61-49
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals hosted Bells Tuesday night for a Texoma showdown. The Cardinals grab the win 61-49.
KTEN.com
More than 100 year old record broken Tuesday
SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- Sherman broke a 116 year old record high temp Tuesday afternoon. The old record of 78° for Jan 10 was set back in 1907. The new record high is 81°. The highest temperature ever recorded on a January 10 in Oklahoma, dating back to the 1880s, was 84° in Woodward in 1911. Today Burneyville, Oklahoma reached 84° and tied that record.
KTEN.com
Durant overwhelmed by response to survey
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Citizens of Durant are responding to the city's "community perception survey." The city is asking for opinions on Durant's economic development, crime and more. City Manager Lisa Taylor wants answers on what the city can improve on, and what taxpayers want to see. "The last...
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KTEN.com
Driver killed in I-35 crash near Davis
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed and a passenger was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 35 near Davis. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Probationary Trooper Tanner Hamilton said the Chevrolet Trax driven by Justin A. White, 25, was...
KTEN.com
Special elections in Love and Carter counties
(KTEN) — Special elections were held in Carter and Love counties on Tuesday, giving voters an opportunity to voice their opinions on issues ranging from school bonds to sales tax renewals. "When it involves your children, your paycheck, your house rent, taxes and all that, it's very important," said...
KTEN.com
Denison Arts Council seeking artists
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Arts Council has opened up its annual 517 Art Gallery applications. Any artists — from high school juniors and older — are encouraged to apply. Their works will remain on display in the gallery on Main Street for three months as pieces are rotated to give artists a better chance for recognition.
KTEN.com
Denison firefighter back to work after surviving cancer
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison Fire Rescue Capt. Keith Bates is back on the job after multiple surgeries and cancer treatment, something he didn't see coming in November 2020, when the fire department conducted in-depth physicals. "During that exam, they found an abnormality in my thyroid, which led them...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
KTEN.com
Fire damages Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman firefighters battled flames the Southgate apartments on Monday afternoon. Officials said the complex in the 900 block of South Travis Street has been vacant since last June. "There are three buildings here at this address," said Sherman Fire Chief Billy Hartsfield. "This fire happened...
KTEN.com
Downtown Whitesboro gets Main Street makeover
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — A Texas Department of Transportation project to improve State Highway 56 in Whitesboro is set to begin on Monday. The construction will refurbish parking areas and sidewalks along East Main Street in downtown Whitesboro. Many businesses say this is a much-needed repair, and they're excited...
KTEN.com
Seven arrested in Bryan County burglary cases
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) — The Bryan County Sheriff's Office has made seven burglary arrests in the past two weeks. The suspects include: Josh Jamison, Courtney Little, John Michael Robertson, Evan Lamb, Jacob Teague, Richard Kramer, and David George Nunez. The felony warrant charges include robbery, burglary, possession of...
KTEN.com
Suspect in custody after Marshall County deputy injured
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Kingston man is facing multiple charges after leading Marshall County deputies on a pursuit Sunday night. Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Everett, sped away after a deputy tried to pull him over. "Everett ... turned around as the...
KTEN.com
Sherman approves $11 million water treatment project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Since companies like Texas Instruments and GlobiTech have invested billions of dollars into expanded Sherman facilities, the City Council has been working to get ready for the people these projects will employ. On January 3, the Council approved an $11.22 million water treatment expansion project to...
