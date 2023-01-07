ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a "hot" food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville's Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location

The longstanding restaurant, Arnold's Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet. Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold's for about a year and then open two new Arnold's restaurants. He plans […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

From Murfreesboro Police January 9, 2023 Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Juvenile Suspects Caught by Officers During Convenience Store Burglaries

Old Hickory, Tenn. – Two juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of a burglary alarm around 3:30 a.m. at 4EverECig at 14827 Lebanon Road, an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing another nearby store, Marathon Gas at 15333 Lebanon […]
OLD HICKORY, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascend Federal Credit Union Opens New Location in Lebanon

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the opening of its newest location in Lebanon. Located at 1719 West Main Street, the new branch office is the company's 27th location and second in Wilson County. The new full-service location offers a broad range of services, including checking, savings and youth […]
LEBANON, TN
OBITUARY: Robert Lee Raines

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Raines

Robert Lee Raines, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Robert was born September 27, 1937 in Fayetteville, NC and was the son of the late Brooks Hampton Raines and Media McCall Raines. He grew up in Red Springs, NC and was a 1955 graduate of Red Springs High […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Actively Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect

Officers are actively searching for a convenience store burglary suspect. Two of the three suspects, including the suspect vehicle, have been apprehended after officers interrupted an in-progress burglary at Marathon Gas, at 15333 Lebanon Rd in Old Hickory. The third, remaining suspect, took off running towards Pin Oak and Garland Dr near Lady Nashville Dr […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Open Houses This Weekend in Wilson County

Looking to move this year? Here are 5 open houses in Wilson County! 318 Union Pier Dr, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 Saturday, January 7, 11:00am-3:00pm 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,765 SqFt $579,900 For more information and to contact the realtor, click here. 3228 Charleston Way, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 Sunday, January 8, 2:00pm-4:00pm 3 bedrooms, […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee National Guard Rescues Two Hikers on Appalachian Trail

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after two hikers became stranded on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year's Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Wilson County Source

McDonald’s Treat Law Enforcement With Free Breakfast Combo on January 9, 2023

On Monday, January 9, Law Enforcement can enjoy a complimentary Breakfast Combo from local McDonald's In celebration of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, law enforcement can stop by any participating McDonald's to enjoy a complimentary Breakfast Combo as a token of appreciation. The offer runs on January 9th and is valid with an ID, badge, or […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 9,2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023. Opry at The Ryman photo by Jim Wood Friday, January 13, 7:30 pm […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Police Arrest Nashville Man in Stolen Vehicle Out of Jackson Tennessee

January 3, 2023 – Lebanon Police and Safenet captured a 2004, gold, Mercedes C32, that was stolen out of Jackson, TN. This afternoon patrol units located the stolen vehicle at a gas station near North Cumberland St. and Coles Ferry Pike. Officers made contact with the driver, Deterries Seymour (30, Nashville) inside the gas station. […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Sheriff’s Office Looking for Gregory Earl Johnson

Gregory Earl Johnson is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Aggravated Assault. He is also wanted for Violation of Parole. More Crime News! Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call Wilson County Detective Justin Cagle at 615-290-2679 or Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan

January 5, 2023 – Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan. Overnight patrol units located the vehicle at a gas station on South Cumberland St. Officers were able to make contact with a female driver. Once in custody, the driver identified as Alecia Jones from Benton Harbor, MI was […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration's strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee's record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. "As Tennessee continues to […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Vols Dismantle Gamecocks with Dominant Performance on Both Ends of The Floor

FINAL: Tennessee – 85 South Carolina – 42 COLUMBIA S.C. – The Vols traveled to Columbia for their third SEC matchup of the season after starting off 2-0. They would be hosted by a South Carolina Gamecocks team that is currently 12th in the SEC standings. In a game where Tennessee would be looking to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Police and K-9 Officer Parish Arrest Two Suspects on Drug Charges

On 01/05/2023, an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department Flex Unit led to K-9 Officer Parish stopping a vehicle on Willard Hagan Dr., off of South Hartmann Dr. He identified one of the rear passengers to be William Deatrick, who was wanted for felony drug and weapons charges out of Montgomery County, TN. Deatrick was […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6

The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. Group areas […]
NASHVILLE, TN
