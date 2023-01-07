Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans was a big winner at last night’s 2023 Golden Globe Awards, taking home the statue for Best Picture, Drama, and Best Director for Spielberg. While the Globes don’t always predict the Oscars, it does seem increasingly likely that this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story is a favorite for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. And that means, if you haven’t yet seen the movie, well, you should probably hurry up and do that. Written and directed by Spielberg, who based the story partially on his childhood, The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, a teenage aspiring filmmaker who is...

11 MINUTES AGO