ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

From Murfreesboro Police January 9, 2023 Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can […] The post Missing Teen: Savannah Riley appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whvoradio.com

Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County

FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
WSMV

Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon. Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson […] The post In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Community fills church to smile and cry and grieve for Mt. Juliet teen

The next time it rains, Brittney McGregor and her daughter Ambria won’t fulfill their ritual of running out into the raindrops, a favorite activity that began when the brown-eyed daughter raced her mother to the mailbox in a storm when she was a little girl. “We will never do...
WKRN

Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface

A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy