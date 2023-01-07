Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cheatham County
At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Read more.
Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events
Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. Read more.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified
Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County. Read more.
A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Read more.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted for November 25 Fatal Shooting of Antonio Rudolfo
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Joe De Leon, 21, for the November 25 fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. The church was closed at the time of the shooting. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Dickson Police Are Looking to Identify These Subjects
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page . Read more.
Dickson Police Hosting Citizens Police Academy March 2, 2023
The Dickson Police Department will be hosting the City of Dickson Police Department Citizens Police Academy, Class #7, starting March 2nd, 2023. Read more.
2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. Read more.
Maury County Source
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. Read more.
BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023
Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Read more.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County! Read more.
Robertson County Source
SRO Deputy James ‘Jim’ Miller Retires from Sheriff’s Office
Congratulations to SRO Deputy James “Jim” Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam! Read more.
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Public House Gastropub Offers Feel of Old World to Springfield
Public House, the brainchild of Chef Jessica LaVeck, owner of Italian restaurant MoliPazzo in White House, brings the feel of an English pub tucked away in a rural village to the City of Springfield. Read more.
Rutherford Source
New Tennessee Laws Effective January 2023
With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective. Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories. Read more.
Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market
Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, the listing price is $18 million, reports Taste of Country. Read more.
City of Murfreesboro Closes on $3 Million Property Deal for Bourbon Brothers Venues
The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Gallatin Police Issue BOLO for William G. Reynolds
BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike. Read more.
Missing Person: Louis Gutierrez From Gallatin
On December 30th, 2022, Louis Gutierrez left his residence at around 1600-1800 hours in Gallatin, TN, and has not returned. Read more.
2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023). Read more.
Williamson Source
Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrockets to $785 Million for January 3 Drawing
There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3! Read more.
Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill to Open in Franklin in Former IHOP Spot
A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP. Read more.
Tripadvisor Says These Are the Best Destinations for 2023
Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now. Read more.
Wilson County Source
2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police
On December 31, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22. Read more.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Murfreesboro Pike, Driver Charged
The pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after 10 p.m. Sunday died this morning. Read more.
Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan
Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan. Read more.
