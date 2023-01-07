Westfall grits out win over Unioto after back-and-forth second half

CHILLICOTHE − Unioto didn't have a second to waste.

As Westfall's Casey Cline sank his final free throw attempt of the night, Jordan Perkins and Blake Fitch raced under the basket to set up one final possession. Unioto had just over six seconds to knock down a 3-pointer and force Westfall into a potential overtime.

Fitch hustled down the left side of the court while fending Cline off. The freshmen reached midcourt before heaving the ball downcourt toward a waiting Newton Hoops in the corner. Hoops only took enough time necessary to wheel around and leap into the air before launching a 3-point attempt before the buzzer rang out.

Clang. Hoops' 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, and Unioto's comeback attempt fell short in a 65-62 loss to Westfall on Friday night.

"He got a good look," Unioto coach Matt Hoops said. "From where I was standing, it looked like it had a really good chance to go down but it just came up a little bit short. But at the end of the day, you've got to give Westfall credit."

The Shermans had spent the better part of the second half gnawing away at a deficit that had stared them down all night. Back-to-back 3s from Cline and Brydan Gall on the Mustangs' first two possessions of the game put them ahead, and Cline ensured they stayed there. The senior punched out of the game with a game-high 20 points, and he scored 10 of those points in the third quarter.

Still, Cline had help. Westfall's primary shooter, Brody Clark, only saw limited action on Friday night, and his teammates stepped in to fill the void. Blaec Bugher teamed up with Cline to harass the Shermans from every spot on the court, while Jeremiah Layton bullied his way through the lane. Bugher and Layton ended their nights with 12 points and 11 points respectively.

"It's tough with Brody not playing tonight, but I thought our kids stepped up," Westfall coach Christian Meister said. "Unioto is a tough place to play. They were energetic, and I thought our kids responded in this environment."

Unioto didn't cave. It still had time to push for the lead. A quick 6-0 run midway through the third quarter kept it out of a double-digit deficit, and the Shermans passed the ball to anyone with an open look. Seven different Shermans scored in just the second half. Blake Fitch, who'd been quiet in the first half, scored a career-high 15 points in the second half. Hoops drilled four 3-pointers and ended the game with 14 points.

The Shermans picked away at the lead, but the Mustangs always had a response. But that response more often than came from the free throw line rather than the field. The Mustangs only scored six points from the field and went 14-for-24 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Despite shooting just 63.3 percent from the free throw line Friday, the Mustangs padded their lead with sheer volume. Cline even stepped up to knock down a pair of free throws to lock in the final score.

"We're struggling right now at the free throw line with some really good shooters," Meister said. "I think it's more of a mental thing for us to step up and stick the ones we needed to tonight. In that situation when we were up one and Casey stepped up, those were two huge free throws. Changes your mindset completely when you're up."

Friday's game cut different deals for both teams. For Westfall, it earned a relieving win despite having to work without one of its best shooters on the court. Unioto garnered heartbreak over a game-long comeback that stopped just shy of forcing overtime.

Unioto didn't have anytime to waste, but Westfall had a lead to spare.