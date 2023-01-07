ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC to Host the First Match in MLS 2023 Opening Weekend

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ea72h_0k6a4P9000
From nashvillesc.com

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club announced that it will kick off the 2023 Major League Soccer season by hosting New York City FC as the first match of the MLS Is Back weekend on a nationally televised on FOX and Fox Deportes at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

In addition to the opening match, Nashville SC will host thrilling matchups throughout the season at GEODIS Park, including a couple of stellar interconference weekend contests against the 2022 MLS Cup Champions LAFC on April 22 and defending Concacaf Champions League Champions Seattle Sounders FC on Sept. 30.

Read the rest on NashvilleSC.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy