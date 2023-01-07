ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba’s New Movie to Debut on LIfetime

By Donna Vissman
 4 days ago
Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, starring and executive produced by Reba, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the following day.

In The Hammer, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America.

This is Lifetime’s second collaboration with Reba, who also starred in and executive produced her 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. The Hammer also reunites McEntire with her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman and stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.

“I loved the script for The Hammer and could definitely identify with the tough, no-nonsense spirit of the real life person it was based on,” Reba said. “Also, how could I say no to getting to work with my boyfriend, Rex Linn, and my Reba tv show co-star Melissa Peterman again? We had the best time!”

Reba will continue her Reba: Live In Concert tour this spring, kicking off March 9 in Jacksonville. For additional information, visit Reba.com.

