Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 1/6: Vince McMahon Wants To Sell WWE, Mercedes Moné in NJPW, Charlotte Flair Wins Gold, More

Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Refuses To Give Wrestlers Advice – “God Forbid I Know Anything”
Ric Flair has some valid reasons why he doesn’t go out of his way to help the current generation of wrestlers. When it comes to the world of pro wrestling, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ric Flair. Whether talking about his legendary career in the NWA in the 1980s or being one of WCW’s biggest names, Flair has done it all. Flair even had one of the most memorable Royal Rumble wins ever in 1992 when he entered the match in the third spot and ended up leaving with the vacant WWE Title.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Employee Explains How Vince McMahon “Failed Wrestling”
A former WWE employee has opened up about their experiences with Vince McMahon and says that the former Chairman “failed wrestling.”. Vince McMahon has stolen the headlines yet again at the beginning of 2023 as he made an audacious comeback to WWE’s Board of Directors. McMahon stepped down from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company in July 2022 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former WWE employees.
tjrwrestling.net
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
tjrwrestling.net
Current WWE Star Believes He Is Comparable To John Cena & The Rock
One of WWE’s young stars explains why he believes he should be mentioned in the same conversation as some of the company’s all-time greats!. There’s no doubt that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two of the most influential and recognizable names to rise to stardom in the world of professional wrestling. While comparisons to these all-time greats may be daunting for some, current NXT standout Grayson Waller told Steve Fall on The Ten Count that he’s known for a long time he absolutely belongs in that conversation.
tjrwrestling.net
How Vince McMahon Might Take Over WWE Creative Once Again
A new report has spelled out exactly how Vince McMahon could find his way back in charge of WWE’s creative after his shock return. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to former female company employees.
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Admits He Likes Top WWE Star’s Character That He Previously Disliked
Ric Flair has admitted that his opinion of a big name in WWE has changed because of how much he has enjoyed that person’s work recently. When it comes to the WWE group known as The Bloodline, they are bad guys on screen, but they are also beloved by a lot of people because of how entertaining they are. Whether Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are in the ring defending their titles or in the ring doing promos, they are getting a lot of attention. Even the backstage segments they are a part of draw a lot of attention just because of the star power of the group.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
Staff reportedly ‘scared’ and threatening to quit following rumors WWE sold to Saudi Arabia PIF
“WWE sold” was a trending topic early this morning after reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former MLW Tag Team Champion
There might be a former WWE development talent coming back to the company, or he could sign somewhere else. EJ Nduka’s run in Major League Wrestling is finished. Nduka’s contract with MLW reportedly expired on January 1st according to Fightful Select and he’s now a free agent.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Takes Credit For Inspiring Sting’s Iconic Look
A former WWE Superstar has suggested that Sting might well have been inspired by them to don his now iconic black and white face paint. Fans of a certain vintage will remember Sting as the bleach-blonde, multi-coloured face-painted surfer dude that rose to prominence as part of Jim Crockett Promotions and latterly WCW. However as the mid-nineties loomed and the wrestling world changed teetered on the verge of finding its Attitude, so too did WCW’s icon.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Chops Fan In Incredible Video
The Undertaker may be retired as a wrestler, but he seems happy to entertain fans that ask him to chop them hard in the chest. During his legendary WWE career that lasted for about 30 years from Survivor Series 1990 until his retirement, The Undertaker became one of the most iconic characters in the history of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Report: Jay White’s NJPW Contract Expiring Soon, WWE & AEW Battling For Signature
It would seem that ‘Switchblade’ Jay White’s time in NJPW is coming to an end, with the company not expecting him to stay and a battle ongoing for his next destination. Jay White lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month. The following night at New Year Dash, ‘Switchblade’ set his sights on Hikuleo, challenging him to a match where the loser would leave Japan.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Will Not Return To WWE Creative Team
Eric Bischoff has given his explanation for why he thinks Vince McMahon won’t be back as part of WWE’s Creative Team. The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE Board of Directors last week was a bit of a shock to some people, but perhaps not a big surprise to others. Wrestling fans know that WWE is Vince McMahon’s life after he ran the company from the early 1980s until his ouster which led to his retirement in July 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
The Great Muta’s Final Opponents Revealed
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta’s final opponents have been revealed as the real-life Keiji Mutoh gets ready to hang up his boots. Mutoh will officially compete in his final match in February inside the hallowed Tokyo Dome but he will don the mask of his alter-ego The Great Muta one last time at the Great Muta Final Bye Bye Show on January 22nd in the Yokohama Arena.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo Cards Announced For Feb. 4 & 5
NJPW’s first major post-Wrestle Kingdom 17 show has been revealed. Although Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s first show of the calendar year, it’s not considered the first show of the company’s creative or business year. Instead, the January 4 Dome Show serves as the conclusion of the previous year’s storylines.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Explains Charlotte Flair’s WWE Absence In 2022
Ric Flair has discussed the reasons behind Charlotte Flair missing seven months of action in 2022 before she returned to the ring and won gold. Charlotte Flair has been a key part of WWE’s women’s division for the best part of a decade now but the company had to cope without The Queen in the latter half of 2022. Flair lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey in May and then went missing from WWE television.
Comments / 0