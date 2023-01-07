Jay White is considered one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet right now, and it is not hard to see why. He made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jay White became the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and made his way to the top of the industry. His NJPW contract is almost over and after that, his future in pro wrestling is now in question. That being said, AEW had backdoor talks with Jay White.

4 HOURS AGO