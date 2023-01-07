Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
WWE’s Deal To Sell Company To Saudi Arabia Is Reportedly ‘Done’
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE set things in motion for the future trajectory of the company. The billionaire has been trying to sell WWE for quite some time to some of the biggest investors in the world, including Saudi Arabia. The latest report going around is that the deal is finally done to sell the company to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
AEW Made Changes To Championship Belts
AEW has been in the industry for just around four years now and has truly changed the business in numerous ways. As is the case for every single pro wrestling promotion in general, AEW has its fair share of titles, with new ones still being introduced. In fact, it seems AEW has made some changes to their championship belts.
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars
Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
Kevin Nash Would Have Rather ‘Hung Himself’ Than Team With Ultimate Warrior
Kevin Nash was a big name during the Monday Night Wars, but Big Kev already had a massive name in pro wrestling before that. He was integral to the New World Order as WWE headed towards the attitude era. Now he has some harsh words to say about the Ultimate Warrior, because he wasn’t a fan of the controversial Superstar at all.
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss succumbed to Bray Wyatt’s mind games and absolutely destroyed Bianca Belair on the January 2, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, Little Miss Bliss got visited by an unexpected guest. Alexa Bliss appeared during WWE RAW tonight to explain her actions. She interrupted the commentary team...
WWE Employees Confused By Sudden Changes To The Company
WWE saw a huge change as Vince McMahon returned to the company and regained his spot as Chairman of their Board of Directors. Nick Khan is now the only CEO of the company, because Stephanie McMahon stepped down. A new report from Fightful’s paywall explained how many within WWE are...
MJF Brutally Roasts Anyone Over 30 Who Uses Snapchat
MJF is riding the wave of success as the self-proclaimed top superstar of All Elite Wrestling. His ultra level of arrogance allows The Devil to take shots at anything, and he decided to shift his radar to older people who use the popular app Snapchat. The Salt of the Earth...
Saraya Had A Shocking First Choice For Profession Before Pro Wrestling
Saraya is hailed as a trailblazer for women’s pro wrestling, as she accomplished a lot in WWE during her time there. Following her WWE exit after the company decided not to renew her contract, Saraya made her way to AEW and is quite happy there. That being said, it seems she had a shocking first choice for a profession before becoming a professional wrestler.
Dan Lambert Explains Why He Got Sick Of AEW Fans
Dan Lambert made his AEW debut back in 2021, and he was a regular on AEW screens managing the likes of Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant. Lambert dropped off AEW programming last year and attributed his leave to the fact that his character grew stale. It looks like it wasn’t the only reason Lambert decided to take a break from AEW television.
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
Steve Austin Looks Pumped In Hotel Workout Video Amidst WrestleMania Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Attitude Era poster boy lost touch with fitness over the years, however, Austin has been hitting the gym regularly and following a strict regime nowadays to get back in shape as WrestleMania 39 approaches.
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
AEW Star Makes Apparent Comment About WWE Selling Company To Saudi Arabia
The news broke that Vince McMahon muscled his way back into WWE on their Board of Directors, just days before Stephanie McMahon resigned, and then Mr. McMahon took his seat once again as Chairman of the Board. Now, the company is on the verge of a huge sale, reportedly to the Saudi Arabians. Naturally, many are commenting about this right now.
Jake Roberts Was The One Who Told Ric Flair He Was Winning The Royal Rumble
Ric Flair was one of the biggest stars in the ’70s and ’80s. However, when he came over to the WWF for his first run, he wasn’t as big a star as he was in the NWA. Despite this, Ric Flair won the 1992 Royal Rumble match, thereby becoming the WWF World Heavyweight Champion in the process.
