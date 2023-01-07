ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

247Sports

Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity

2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Gonzaga heads to BYU one last time before the Cougars leave the WCC

When the BYU Cougars joined the West Coast Conference in 2011, it was obvious they would quickly become one of the Zags’ biggest rivals. Now, though, the two programs are set to turn a page in their rivalry as Gonzaga heads to Provo for the final time before BYU switches allegiances to the Big 12 Conference.
PROVO, UT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Rain & snow move into the region this afternoon – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rain and snow move into the region this afternoon, continuing through the evening. The higher elevations and northern valleys will get more snow out of this. Some spots in that region could see between 1-3 more inches of snow accumulation. Through the metro, it’s primarily rain....
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Genesis Prep mom wins truck

Each year for the past three years, Chelsea Greilach has bought raffle tickets to try her luck in a multi-school car giveaway. In December, she was in luck — she won a truck. "I didn't believe them when they called me," Greilach said Wednesday. "It was one of my...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
huckleberrypress.com

Natalia Kuhn: Spreading Comfort and Joy in Spokane

This is how Natalia Kuhn (nicknamed Natasha) describes the pendulum of emotions she experiences in her work every day, wiping away tears. Especially this time of year, when the Christmas Bureau is in full swing. Natalia and I both shed lots of tears during this interview. You see, many of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s what will be closed on MLK JR. Day in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up. The holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, honors the legacy of the civil rights activist during the Civil Rights Movement. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. To observe the holiday, Spokane City Hall and other City of Spokane facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court, will be closed....
SPOKANE, WA

