Gonzaga Bulldogs could separate themselves from the rest of the WCC this week
Dan Dickau takes a look at the top storylines across West Coast Conference men's basketball, starting with Gonzaga's opportunity to separate from the rest of the WCC contenders this week. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
Gonzaga heads to BYU one last time before the Cougars leave the WCC
When the BYU Cougars joined the West Coast Conference in 2011, it was obvious they would quickly become one of the Zags’ biggest rivals. Now, though, the two programs are set to turn a page in their rivalry as Gonzaga heads to Provo for the final time before BYU switches allegiances to the Big 12 Conference.
Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest. Washington State’s football program is finalizing a deal to make Schmedding its next defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will replace Brian...
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
Rain & snow move into the region this afternoon – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rain and snow move into the region this afternoon, continuing through the evening. The higher elevations and northern valleys will get more snow out of this. Some spots in that region could see between 1-3 more inches of snow accumulation. Through the metro, it’s primarily rain....
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
Genesis Prep mom wins truck
Each year for the past three years, Chelsea Greilach has bought raffle tickets to try her luck in a multi-school car giveaway. In December, she was in luck — she won a truck. "I didn't believe them when they called me," Greilach said Wednesday. "It was one of my...
Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
Light rain will continue through the day Sunday – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Very light precipitation is moving north across the Inland Northwest. For the rest of our night, it will be cloudy and overcast with calm winds and patchy fog in some areas. Moving into Sunday, rain is back in the forecast with a second system pulling through. We’ll see most of this come between 10 AM and 4...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
North Idaho College attorney issues 15 subpoenas to employees, former trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Natalia Kuhn: Spreading Comfort and Joy in Spokane
This is how Natalia Kuhn (nicknamed Natasha) describes the pendulum of emotions she experiences in her work every day, wiping away tears. Especially this time of year, when the Christmas Bureau is in full swing. Natalia and I both shed lots of tears during this interview. You see, many of...
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Still Unclaimed Over Two Months Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed over two months later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
Here’s what will be closed on MLK JR. Day in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up. The holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, honors the legacy of the civil rights activist during the Civil Rights Movement. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. To observe the holiday, Spokane City Hall and other City of Spokane facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court, will be closed....
New Spokane boutique, Simple Wildflower, offers permanent jewelry
A new local boutique, Simple Wildflower, recently opened its doors in downtown Spokane. While customers can find stylish clothes and accessories, the main draw is their permanent jewelry. To find out more, visit their website: Simple Wildflower.
