Pedestrian hospitalized following shooting at 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights

Pedestrian hospitalized after being shot near 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights 01:17

A man hospitalized for gun shot wounds from a shooting that happened near the 6th Street Bridge in Boyle Heights late Friday evening has died.

The incident occurred during a nonpermitted music video shoot at the roundabout leading up to the bridge, near the 500 block of South Mission Road just before 10 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that witnesses at the scene said the suspect, who is between 18 and 20 years old, fired several shots at the victim and drove away in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

The suspect remains at large.