Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

Crews work at the scene of a collision between a Utah Transit Authority bus and a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday.

North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.

Gwilliam said the bus driver had minor injuries, but nobody else was hurt.

Police expected the scene to be cleared within an hour.