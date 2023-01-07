Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner's Office, WSP Missing and Unidentified...
nbcrightnow.com
Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria's statement of January 10:
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
nbcrightnow.com
Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting
YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
nbcrightnow.com
Tuesday Jan 10 Weather Forecast
Dense fog advisory tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday in the northern foothills of the Blue mountains. Less than 1 mile visibility and possibly slick roads in some areas of dense fog as temps will be below freezing. Lows tonight with mostly cloudy skies will be right at freezing in the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after multiple semi crashes near Thorp
THORP, Wash.- Eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg are reopened. According to the WSDOT the semi trucks involved in the crashes have been cleared from the road. UPDATE. 7:30 a.m. According to WSDOT eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of Ellensburg remain closed. Two class C...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. - One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
nbcrightnow.com
Nightly news January 10: Burned body in Wapato orchard identified, Gov. Inslee delivers state of the state, freezing fog on the way and more
The burned body found in a Wapato orchard back in November has been identified. Governor Inslee delivered his state of the state address and Astria Health addressed the Toppenish community. More freezing fog is on the way tonight.
nbcrightnow.com
Slash piles to be burned near Cle-Elum
CLE-ELUM, Wash.- Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 will be burning slash piles on Cle-Elum Ridge on Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting. According to the KCFPD these controlled burns are essential for fire mitigation and forest health. Smoke will be visible in nearby areas, but fire crews will be on...
nbcrightnow.com
Shots fired near Taco Bell
Yakima Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired outside a Taco Bell in Yakima. A gun and spent shell casings were found in the suspect's car.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update: Two-day old baby unharmed in serious car collision in Selah
In this Breaking News update, Laynie Erickson and Tomas D'Anella cover a serious injury collision in Selah that closed three intersections. Three passengers were inside, including a two-day-old baby, who was not hurt.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
Heritage University TRIO holds FAFSA Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash. — In order to offer students assistance in filling out their 2023-24 FAFSA application, Heritage University’s TRIO Student Support Services is hosting FAFSA Friday for students. The event will be at the TRIO space in the Violet Lumley Rau Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 13, according to the press release from Heritage University.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
nbcrightnow.com
22 guns seized after assault in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies working with Detectives seized guns and drugs and recovered a stolen car at a home on January 8. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) a felony assault happened at the home where 22 illegally owned guns were seized, along with a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.
Remains identified as Washington woman who disappeared in 1987
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains discovered 13 years ago have been identified as a Yakama Nation woman who had been missing since 1987. Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman grew up in White Swan, Wash., an unincorporated community located on the Yakama Indian Reservation about 65 miles from Ellensburg. Yakima County...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
