ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

CCA, Liberty and West High girls wrestling teams compete in Highland Tournament

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE – Clear Creek Amana, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa City West hit the road on Friday to take part in the jam-packed Highland girls wrestling tournament.

Boasting dozens of schools and nearly 200 participants, the tournament was broken up into 50 brackets. Wrestlers competed in three matches to determine the bracket winners.

Clear Creek Amana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfNCm_0k6a0Rlc00

Rather than take it easy during winter break, Clippers head coach Adam Endres and his staff worked extensively with wrestlers to correct some of their issues from the first half of the season.

With the performance that Endres saw from them during the tournament, he said that he can already see the team improving.

"Over break, you get a lot of time to focus on the little things that need to be fixed,” Endres said. “Once we started to see improvement there, that is when we can work on getting better at the things that we are already good at. We saw that improvement in most of our girls tonight. For example, Marlie (McBride) pinned both girls, which was a spot she had trouble with. We fixed some things with Kaly (Thomas) and she came out here tonight with a bang and got three falls. Then Halle Bormann, one of our first-year girls, had her best match of the year so far. She has learned a lot and has put it all together.”

The confidence in the team is not just confined to the coaching staff. McBride, a junior, said that if the team can build on this showing, they should be set up nicely for the regional tournament that is just a few weeks away.

“We were not expecting this big of a tournament,” McBride said. “But we showed that we were ready to compete. So I think that we are going to do great.”

The Clippers had three wrestlers place second or better in their respective brackets: McBride finished first in the 10th bracket, Thomas was first in the 23rd bracket, and Bormann was second in the 31st bracket.

Iowa City Liberty

While competing in tournaments like Highland’s can provide a team with much-needed live reps, they can also be excruciatingly long.

Lightning head coach Derek Coorough acknowledged the strain that a lengthy event can have on a wrestler but also said that its value pays off in the long run.

“We got here at 3:30 p.m. and have been here past 11 p.m.,” Coorough said. “It is really mentally and physically draining to wrestle multiple matches with bumps and bruises, not feeling good, or taking a loss and then having to go back out and wrestle again. But it makes us tougher and teaches us a lot because it gives us a lot of experience.”

The tournament proved to be a turning point for freshman Taylor Cavanh, who admitted that she has had to overcome some mental blocks in her first year participating in the sport. She said experiencing that adversity has helped her to enjoy wins even more.

"When you start with your first match, you just go out there and give it your all,” Cavanh said. “After that, every match is a new match and it is a continuous mind game. So finally reaching the point where I had confidence in myself was a big breakthrough for me and it paid off in the tournament today because I kept telling myself that I could do it.”

The Lightning had four wrestlers place second or better in their respective brackets: Cavanh won the first bracket, Ruth Luyeye was first in the 12th bracket, Elizabeth Eggleston came in second in the 34th bracket, and Kenzi Steele was runner-up in the 43rd bracket.

Iowa City West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhQGw_0k6a0Rlc00

Leading a team of mostly inexperienced wrestlers is an exercise in patience for coaches as they try to teach their athletes the sport. A lot of pride comes from seeing those athletes grow and show constant progression.

That has been the case for Trojans head coach Elijah Sullivan, who said that the tournament was just the latest turning point his team has had in its inaugural season.

“All of them other than a couple are first-year wrestlers,” Sullivan said. “But seeing where they have come from the first time they stepped on the mat to this evening is a night-and-day difference. We are just trying to help build that self-confidence and that goes a long way in this sport.”

It helps to have senior Janell Avila on the roster, as she is one of the most accomplished and experienced wrestlers in eastern Iowa. After notching yet another tournament win, Avila said she takes the responsibility for being a leader for her younger teammates seriously.

"The girls are absolutely amazing and they always show me a lot of support," Avila said. "So I want to be there for them and show them that they can do more than where they are at right now. I want to be an example for them and if I can help them to be a better person on and off the mat, that is all I am really looking for."

The Trojans had seven wrestlers place second or higher:

  • Natalia Gentiluomo came in second place in the 11th bracket.
  • Trinity Meyer's won the 16th bracket.
  • Sylvia Brofitt took first in the 22nd bracket.
  • Helen Orszula was runner-up in the 25th bracket.
  • Alexandria Held was second in the 26th bracket.
  • Harper Chase finished second in the 32nd bracket.
  • Jannell Avila won the 42nd bracket (3-0).

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: CCA, Liberty and West High girls wrestling teams compete in Highland Tournament

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Chris Street Documentary to Air on Big Ten Network [WATCH TRAILER]

Thirty years later, it still hurts so much. Next week, three hours of programming on Big Ten Network will be dedicated to Iowa. God how I wish it was only two. Chris Street was a junior when on January 19, 1993, he and his girlfriend left an Iowa basketball team meal at the Highlander Inn off Highway 1 in Iowa City. While making a left turn, Street's vehicle collided with a snowplow. Reports at the time said he was killed instantly. His girlfriend survived. The state of Iowa went into shock and then deep mourning.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Women’s Basketball: Michigan

All things are back to normal for the Iowa women’s basketball team. Coming off an Illinois loss, the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes were once again on the road, this time visiting number 14 Michigan. The Hawks (12-4/4-1) took care of business taking down the Michigan Wolverines (13-3/3-2) by a score of 94-85. The game marked the first time that B1G women’s basketball was aired on FOX. It’s almost not hyperbole, but Caitlin Clark is single-handedly advancing the women’s game. What did Clark do? She played almost 38 minutes, scored 28 points, grabbed eight boards, and had three assists. The Hawks went into the locker room at halftime fueled by this Clark three. Caitlin is practically unguardable as the defense needs to honor her dribble drive. A quick crossover and deep pull-up jumper and the Hawks were rolling.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

One Person Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Another Semi Rollover in Delaware

Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
DELAWARE, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location

Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in UTV rollover accident

An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
ERIE, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
98.1 KHAK

Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner

The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police

A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy