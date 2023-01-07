Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game.

The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference shooting 38.0% from deep, led by Damion Lee shooting 48.0% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-11 away from home. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 90-88 in their last meeting on Jan. 5. Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Chris Paul led the Suns with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .