mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central brings pair from state title team home as assistants
For Columbia Central football exemplars Tra’Darius Goff and Dre Hall, returning to join the coaching staff at their alma mater is as simple as timing. For Lions’ second-year coach Bobby Sharp, it’s an opportunity to address short- and long-term goals.
Rockridge restaurants and bars worth the BART ride to the East Bay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has sidewalks that invite long strolls past boutiques, salons, bars, cafes and some of the Bay Area's finest restaurants. Rockridge is easy to get to from San Francisco, with a Bart stop smack dab in the middle.
School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
mainstreetmaury.com
Unexpected contribution helps Santa Fe girls down Hampshire
As a sixth-grader, Hallie McLain was thought to be one of the more talented basketball players in her class at Santa Fe. As a senior Tuesday night, McLain showed glimpses of why Jonathon Slaughter had felt that way six years ago.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Downed trees cause road closures in Walnut Creek, Danville
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Ygnacio Valley Road between Homestead and San Carlos avenues in Walnut Creek is shut down in the eastbound direction. Police sent out an alert about 3 a.m. This stretch include the entrance to Heather Farm park and to John Muir Medical Center.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
oaklandside.org
East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more
The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
hoodline.com
New restaurant opening in former Black Star Pirate BBQ spot in Richmond
Fans of Richmond's Point San Pablo Harbor (or just of unique Bay Area dining spaces) will be eager to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the waterfront building at the little harbor that had been home to the popular Black Star Pirate BBQ. Point San Pablo Harbor,...
SFist
Longtime Bay Area Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales Still Lives For the Drama at KTVU
We at SFist have long been fans of weatherwoman Roberta Gonzales, who blithely delivered the weather for two decades over at KPIX before apparently being dismissed from/leaving that post in 2017. Mid-pandemic she popped back up doing the weather at KTVU, and there she remains — and we live for the days when she makes the story about her.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
Richmond: Tree downed in storm strikes three vehicles, damaging two
The heavy winter storms continue to wreak havoc across the Bay Area. In Richmond last night, a large tree fell and struck three vehicles, damaging two of them. Resident Mario Perez Rivas sent photos and information from the scene in the 3000 block of Maricopa Ave. in Richmond, near 32nd St.
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia to receive $4.8 million grant to improve wastewater infrastructure
The City of Columbia will receive a $4.8 million grant to help cover costs of what has been called the largest capital project in the city's history - constructing a new wastewater treatment plant. The $4.8 million earmarked for Columbia was among 24 grants announced last week by the Tennessee...
8 families displaced in Oakland by massive tree falling on their apartment
This week’s storm led to flooding and damage throughout the Bay Area. For some Oakland residents though, the issue hit close to home. Eight families have been displaced when a tree fell on their building on Wednesday.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
