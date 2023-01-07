ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Downed trees cause road closures in Walnut Creek, Danville

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Ygnacio Valley Road between Homestead and San Carlos avenues in Walnut Creek is shut down in the eastbound direction. Police sent out an alert about 3 a.m. This stretch include the entrance to Heather Farm park and to John Muir Medical Center.
DANVILLE, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more

The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities

OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy